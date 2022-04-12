Arts Ed NJ Names Wendy Liscow as Executive Director

Arts Ed NJ, the statewide voice for arts education, today announced that it has named Wendy Liscow its new Executive Director, effective July 1. She assumes the position held by Arts Ed NJ co-founder and former board chair Robert Morrison, who announced this past January that he would be stepping down effective June 30, 2022, following nearly two decades at the helm.

A champion of the transformative power of arts education for both students and educators, Liscow most recently served 17 years at Morristown, New Jersey-based Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, a steadfast supporter of arts in New Jersey. Liscow began her work in Dodge's Arts grantmaking area, eventually becoming Education Program Officer, leading its Education and Technical Assistance programs. She has steered statewide initiatives advancing arts integration and culturally relevant and responsive practices, especially for children attending the state's most historically under-resourced school districts. She also developed sequential adult learning opportunities to help ensure nonprofit staff and boards deepen their organizational impact and helped Dodge launch its equity-focused training series.

In her philanthropic role, Liscow became a strong ally of Arts Ed NJ, helping its growth from its formative years and working with the organization at the grassroots level.

She worked with a team of arts education leaders in producing "New Jersey's Arts Integration Think and Do Workbook" and recently developed with Sanaz Hojreh the "Culturally Responsive Arts Education Workout" offered by Arts Ed NJ.

In addition, Liscow spearheaded the development of an arts education data collection dashboard to complement Arts Ed NJ's Census, collective impact assessment tools, and an aligned arts education evaluation training series for nonprofit arts education partner organizations.

After receiving her Education degree from the University of Michigan and before joining the Dodge staff in 2003, Liscow spent 25 years gaining experience in the non-profit sector as a professional theatre administrator, director, and producer. She was associate artistic director, dramaturg, and resident director at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick for 12 years and then served as the director of programs and services for the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

She has served on many boards and committees over the years, most recently on the Arts Education Partnership's Equity Committee, the Arts Education Impact group at Grantmakers for Education, Arts Ed Newark, Arts for Any Given Child Trenton, and the Newark STEAM coalition. In addition, she is a proud graduate of Lead New Jersey and a founding board member of the Metuchen Farmers Market in her hometown.

Liscow is also the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Lifetime Contribution to Arts Education Award presented at New Jersey's annual Governor's Awards in Arts Education.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees of Arts Ed NJ, I share our excitement upon the selection of Wendy Liscow as our next executive director!" said Dr. Mary Reece, Arts Ed NJ board chair. "Wendy brings to the organization a depth of understanding of arts education, a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and access for all stakeholders, and a rich network of arts educators and advocates - both locally and nationally. We look forward to working with Wendy as Arts Ed NJ continues to grow and thrive!"

For more information about Arts Ed NJ, please visit https://www.artsednj.org.