Art Of Sound Announces THE ART OF SOUND UNPLUGGED

After concluding a thrilling spring music series with Tito Puente Jr. this past June with their Unplugged performance schedule, the Art of Sound now announces their autumn Unplugged entertainment offering just in time to celebrate the upcoming holiday season ahead. First up, on Thursday, October 24th, Philadelphia's award-winning Jazz vocalist, Ella Gahnt joins for one night only the Eric Mintel Quartet at the Art of Sound! Together, this sophisticated combination is sure to bring sheer delight to the most discerning of jazz-loving ears & souls! Weeks following Eric & Ella, comes the unique & cultural pairing of the Alex Hiele Paris Jazz Combo with featured, female vocalist Jackie Jones on Thursday, November 21st. Miss Jones will be performing Jazz-styled favorites from prolific writers & composers such as Gershwin, Johnny Mercer, Rodgers & Hart and Cole Porter, along with a specially-curated list of contemporary songs. Tickets for both autumn Unplugged events can be purchased at EventBrite.com and range in price from $35.00 - $50.00 each.

Gaining traction as one of Lambertville's leading, underground cultural supporters, The Art of Sound is pleased to receive on-going, community enthusiasm of their live-music offering "The Art of Sound Unplugged", a performing artist & patron celebration series now in its successful, fourth season. This unplugged series has been specifically designed to honor the live-entertainment experience, amongst their 4,000-square foot, state-of-the-art, hi-fi music studio.

Most performances since conception by producers Patricia Giro and Mandee K. Hammerstein, start at 7pm on select Thursdays and include a complimentary mix of refreshments and light-fare during a pre-show reception with the featured performers. By design, the pre-show offering provides patrons a uniquely, intimate exchange with the artists where they can learn of the artist's journey and latest work. A limited number of seats are exclusively saved for The Art of Sound's clientele, then approximately 25 seats are released to the general-public one-month prior to each performance, ensuring an intimate experience for both artist and patron. Reservations can be made by visiting EventBrite.com. The Art of Sound is located at 201 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530.

Past programming includes the ever-popular and sold-out Lost Recording Vinyl Listening parties, Billboard's #1 Lindsey Webster, Joanna Pascal's Jazz Trio, Tito Puente Jr., Frank Bell, Poetry Readings by Poet Laureates Hayden Saunier & Grant Clauser, Educational Hammerstein fundraising screenings, as well as other exclusive, visual artist gallery-styled shows. All Unplugged events include refreshments and light fare. More programming, seasonal details TBA.

Proud supporters and advancers of the arts and professionally considered designers of sound, The Art of Sound, LLC offers expert technology, utmost personal, customer service and a state-of-the-art showroom located in Lambertville, NJ. The Art of Sound caters to serious music lovers, both residential and commercial, proudly curating the ultimate, in-concert experience for music aficionados. The Art of Sound specializes in Audio-Visual Design, creating Whole House Audio, Two-Channel Audio, & Multi-Channel Home Theater Environments, as well as Wi-Fi Solutions. Never-before has sound been more advanced and stylish. To find out more, visit theartofsoundLLC.com





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You