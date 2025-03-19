Art House Productions And Puppet Heap To Present THE HEAP At Art House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art House Productions and Puppet Heap have announced The Heap at Art House, a screening of short films narrated by The Heap. On Thursday, March 27th, 2025 Puppet Heap will present a series of short films featuring their puppets, followed by a Q&A with Puppet Heap founder Paul Andrejco. This event is open to all ages. Tickets are $30.00 for adults and $20 for students.

“This collaboration with Puppet Heap has been an extraordinary journey. The team behind these beautifully crafted puppets will showcase their featured short films for the Jersey City Community. The pop-up exhibit in the Art House Gallery this past January introduced The Heap, a walking puppet, to new audiences and now those visitors can experience The Heap come to life! As a home for both visual and performing arts, Art House is thrilled to continue this partnership with Puppet Heap,” says Sunjay Venkatraman, Art House Productions Marketing Director.

“We are thrilled to announce that The Heap is taking a major step forward, moving from concept to immersive experience, " says Cindy Campos Alves, Business Development & Marketing Director. Our short films have provided a glimpse into The Heap's lore, and when he first made his debut, our social media platforms exploded with engagement. It's clear: the time has come to connect the Heap and his world directly with the community. The Heap—an old, burdened man carrying the weight of the world on his back—has become an allegory for the struggles we all face and the interconnectedness of society. Until now, we've had limited opportunities to engage audiences in his story. We are excited to create spaces where people can meet The Heap face-to-face, explore the weight he carries, and connect with his journey in a personal way. Through puppetry and digital media, we aim to provide an immersive storytelling experience that allows each audience member to see their own life reflected in The Heap's world. Every interaction helps to deepen the connection to the community, adding a new layer to his story. As we continue working toward a longer form of media, we're committed to ensuring that everyone, no matter their background, can see themselves in The Heap's journey.”

Comments