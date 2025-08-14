Art House Gallery To Present ARTIST NARRATOR: THE ART OF STORYTELLING IN CONTEMPORARY PAINTING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art House Productions will present Artist Narrator: The Art of Storytelling in Contemporary Painting, a group exhibition featuring Grace Graupe-Pillard, Christina Schlesinger, Giustina Surbone, and Robin Tewes, with guest co-curator Izzy Nova. The exhibition will be on view September 6–28, 2025, at the Art House Gallery in Jersey City, NJ. An opening reception will be held Saturday, September 6, from 6:00–8:00 p.m., and an artist talk will take place Sunday, September 21, from 2:00–4:00 p.m.

Gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00–4:00 p.m., with an additional opening on Friday, September 12, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. as part of JC Fridays. All works will be available for purchase in person at the Art House Gallery, located at The Hendrix, 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, and online at the Art House Online Gallery.

“It is an honor to have these four esteemed artists in the gallery,” said Gallery Director Andrea McKenna. “Their work is vital to the conversation of feminism, humanity, and storytelling in contemporary art. Their strong artistic voices challenge convention, illuminate personal and collective histories, and offer a deeply resonant lens through which we can reflect on identity, resilience, and the power of narrative.”

The exhibition explores narrative in painting—one of the oldest genres of storytelling—through four distinct perspectives. Graupe-Pillard’s unromanticized portraits capture the bittersweet moments of life, revealing shared humanity. Surbone’s large-scale works examine societal beauty standards and sexual identity. Tewes’ subtly surreal interiors reflect on class, gender, and the subconscious, while Schlesinger’s paintings and collages center on self-portraiture and lesbian sexuality, documenting historically hidden experiences.