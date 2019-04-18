Allman Brothers Tribute Band Live At The Fillmore Heads to UCPAC

Live at the Fillmore, an Allman Brothers tribute band, will bring the music of the American rock band to Union County Performing Arts Center's Main Stage on Saturday, May 11 at 8pm. Live at the Fillmore was founded by guitarist and vocalist Lou Maresca over a decade ago and are acknowledged as the world's greatest tribute to the Allman Brothers Band. The band is named after the original Allman Brothers Band performances at New York's Fillmore East Auditorium, often referred to as the 'church of rock and roll.'

The members of Live at The Fillmore first heard the Allman Brothers Band perform back in 1970. Maresca says "On June 26, 1971, I was at Fillmore East for the Saturday night late show, the last public concert at Fillmore East, the one the ABB band calls 'THE SHOW,' the one they feel is the greatest performance they ever gave. I've never heard them or any other band give a better performance before or since." Earlier that year, he formed the band 'Skydog,' which may have been the very first Allman Brothers tribute.

Recently, they had a co-headline performance with Lynyrd Skynrd, Marshall Tucker Band, Molly Hatchet and other top southern rock artists on the 2018 Southern Rock Cruise; an appearance on AXS TV's 'World's Greatest Tribute Bands' live from the historic Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood with host and producer Katy Daryl; and five sold out shows at Daryl's House and City Winery, NYC (where Gregg Allman also once performed). They have established themselves among the elite of tribute and southern rock bands

Live at the Fillmore's repertoire focuses on the music of the original Allman Brothers Band with Duane Allman, Dickey Betts and Berry Oakley, and their live concerts, especially 'At Fillmore East,' recorded in 1971 at the historic Fillmore East Auditorium and considered the greatest live rock album ever recorded.

Maresca says "this is our attempt to bring back authentically the performances of the original Allman Brothers Band for those who were there to hear and still remember them along with those who have a similar love of this music and wish they had been there with us."

UCPAC's Executive Director Brian Remo adds, "paying tribute to one of the greatest bands of all time and with Hot Rods & Harleys in town that day, it's a perfect reason to visit Rahway. Our patrons are surely in for a treat."

Tickets, starting at $20, can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events, in person in the Box Office, or by calling 732.499.8226. The Box Office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.

The Union County Performing Arts Center is located at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway, NJ and is easily accessible to major roads and public transportation.





