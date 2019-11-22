Alex and the Kaleidoscope Bring Their Family-Friendly Hits to the Arts Council of Princeton December 15

Celebrate the season with local family-favorite musician Alex Mitnick and his fun-loving band, Alex & The Kaleidoscope! What makes the holidays special? Being together with your family, and what better way to spend time together than with a rollicking, super-fun interactive concert for all ages. Winner of the 2015 New York Emmy® for Best Children's Programming, Alex Mitnick has been entertaining families in the Princeton area for almost 20 years. His sensitivity, humor, and ability to connect with adults and children alike make his shows a wonderful experience for the entire family.

Sunday, December 15, 3-4:30pm. Tickets are $15 and are available online at artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, 102 Witherspoon Street, Princeton, NJ. For tickets and more information, please visit artscouncilofprinceton.org or call 609.924.8777.

The Arts Council of Princeton, founded in 1967, is a non-profit organization with a mission of Building Community through the Arts. Housed in the landmark Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, designed by architect Michael Graves, the ACP fulfills its mission by presenting a wide range of programs including exhibitions, performances, free community cultural events, and studio-based classes and workshops in a wide range of media. Arts Council of Princeton programs are designed to be high-quality, engaging, affordable and accessible for the diverse population of the greater Princeton region.





