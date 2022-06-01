AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Opens Surflight's 73rd Season

Surflight Theatre returns for the Summer 2022 season, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Steve Steiner, to present its Mainstage production of An American in Paris. Adapted from the 1951 Academy-award-winning film starring Gene Kelly, this Broadway delight has been beloved by audiences, winning four Tony awards in 2015. Having produced outside in a tented venue for 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic,Surflight Theater is now thrilled to produce this hit Broadway musical (rescheduled from 2020) back inside the theatre. Featuring the music of George Gershwin, An American in Paris includes hit songs like "I Got Rhythm" and "Fidgety Feet."

Paula Hammons Sloan directs and choreographs Surflight Theater's production of An American in Paris, and she serves as Surflight's resident Director and Choreographer, Director of Education, and General Manager. Musical Direction by Nick Guerrero, Scenic Design by Christopher Arthur Strangfeld, Costume Design by Kaitlynn Farnham, Sound Design by Ian Wehrle, and Lighting Design by Anthoney Marinaro.. Starring Hector Molina as Jerry and Kelsey Kaufman as Lise Dassin (also seen in Surflight's Annie and Xanadu), this production features a talented cast of Surflight Alumni and new faces alike. Both seen in last year's Ebenezer, Austin Jacobs returns to Surflight Theatre as Adam Hochberg and Alison Nusbaum, a well known NYC cabaret singer and recipient of the 2022 MAC Award for Female Piano bar Entertainer, returns as Madame Baurel. Often found on both sides of the Atlantic, this production includes Sophia Swannell, an internationally acclaimed actress, as Milo Davenport (also seen in Ebenezer, Annie, Cabaret, and Mamma Mia).

This production also includes Mike Brennan (just off the Buddy Holly National Tour) as Monsieur Baurel, Noah Lyon as Henri Baurel, John Pickup (Ballet Theatre Australia and a former Wiggly dancer with the international children's group The Wiggles) as Mr. Z/ Monsieur Dutois/Manager, and Elizabeth Troxler (Faculty of the Martha Graham Dance Company) as Madame Dutois/Olga. The ensemble will include members of the 2022 Resident Cast: Bridget Bailey, Emma Grace Bailey, Jake Bartley, Alyssa Barton, Rhagan Carter, Gina Gagliano, Jacob Lill, Jack Lynch, Alec Mittenthal, Gabriella Moncivais, Brennan Chase Parker, and Filip Przybycien.

To purchase tickets; go to www.surflight.org, or call (609)492-9477