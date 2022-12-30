A Standing Ovation for NEW JERSEY ENTERTAINMENT in 2022

New Jersey had a great year of entertainment in 2022. Patrons attended productions throughout the Garden State to enjoy a wide range of entertainment. Broadwayworld was pleased to keep you informed and our writers were out and about covering the people and places that make theatre happen. Check out some of our top coverage for the year and stay tuned to Broadwayworld in 2023 as we continue to bring our readers all the news!

News:

Our Newsdesk keeps you apprised on what's happening in NJ such as when Neil Degrasse Tyson came to NJPAC. /new-jersey/article/Astrophysicist-Professor-AndBest-Selling-Author-Neil-Degrasse-Tyson-Comes-toNJPAC-December-8-20221129.

Great programs are presented throughout the Garden State. Check out "A Little Shakespeare" that was performed at Two River Theater in Red Bank. /new-jersey/article/Two-River-Theater-to-Celebrate-10-Years-of-A-Little-Shakespeare-Program-With-ROMEO-AND-JULIET-20221109.

Exciting Newsdesk features include our Photo Exclusive articles. Here's the one for "Joy The Musical" at George Street Playhouse. /article/Photo-Exclusive-First-Look-at-Erika-Henningsen-More-in-JOY-World-Premiere-at-George-Street-Playhouse-20221214.

Our 2022 New Jersey Awards are in full swing. Vote for them now to honor your faves! /new-jersey/voteregion.cfm.

Entertain and Dine:

Our newest regular feature, "Entertain and Dine, NJ Style" highlights a theatre and local dining opportunity. Check our Madison edition. /new-jersey/article/Entertain-and-Dine-NJ-Madison-Edition-20221125.

Interviews:

Gina Sarno interviewed directors and actors at some of the state's top community theatres that included Nutley Little Theatre and Chatham Playhouse. Read her interview with Director, Susan Speidel of "A Christmas Carol" at Chatham Playhouse -/new-jersey/article/Interview-Director-Susan-Speidel-of-A-CHRISTMAS-CAROL-at-Chatham-Playhouse-20221130.

Lianna Albrizio interviewed Constantine Maroulis of "Foreigners Journey" at Axelrod PAC in Deal - /new-jersey/article/Interview-Constantine-Maroulis-of-FOREIGNERS-JOURNEY-at-Axelrod-PAC-20220815.

Donna Marie Nowak interviewed April Mae Iorio of "April Mae and the June Bugs" at Studio 67 in Medford. /new-jersey/article/Interview-April-Mae-Iorio-of-APRIL-MAE-AND-THE-JUNE-BUGS-20221005.

Marina Kennedy interviewed Dan F. Sims who performed in the role of Zeke Matthews in RL Stines "Goosebumps: Phantom in the Auditorium" at The Growing Stage in Netcong. /new-jersey/article/Interview-Dan-F-Sims-in-RL-Stines-GOOSEBUMPS-The-Musical-at-The-Growing-Stage-20221006

Marina Kennedy interviewed Playwright Garret Jon Groenveld of "The Hummingbirds" that was performed at New Jersey Repertory Company in Long Branch. /new-jersey/article/Interview-Playright-Garret-Jon-Groenveld-and-HUMMINGBIRDS-at-NJ-Rep-20220725

Reviews:

Lianna Albrizio reviewed "A Concert for Peace" at Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC) in Rahway. /new-jersey/article/BWW-Review-A-CONCERT-FOR-PEACE-at-Union-County-Performing-Arts-Center-20220301.

Gina Sarno reviewed "Bright Star" at the Summit Playhouse in Summit. /new-jersey/article/BWW-Review-BRIGHT-STAR-at-The-Summit-Playhouse-Captivates-20220501.

Marina Kennedy reviewed "The Sound of Music" at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn. /new-jersey/article/Review-THE-SOUND-OF-MUSIC-at-Paper-Mill-Playhouse-Charms-Audiences-with-a-Magnificent-Production-20221206

Marina Kennedy reviewed "The Metromaniacs" at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey in Madison. /new-jersey/article/Review-THE-METROMANIACS-at-The-Shakespeare-Theatre-of-New-Jersey-is-Pure-Enjoyment-20220825

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages