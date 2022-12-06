Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Paper Mill Playhouse Charms Audiences with a Magnificent Production

"You've brought music back to my home." By Captain Georg von Trapp to Maria Rainer in The Sound of Music

Paper Mill Playhouse is heralding the holiday season with their magnificent production of The Sound of Music through Sunday, January 1. The show enjoys exceptional direction by the Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee, spirited choreographies by Kenny Ingram, and splendid musical direction by Meg Zervoulis who also conducts the orchestra. The cast couldn't be better with the remarkable talents of Broadway veterans, talented newcomers, and an outstanding ensemble.

The show features an array of musical favorites by Richard Rodgers with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. The book is by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. It is based on "The Story of the Trapp Family Singers," the 1949 memoir by Maria von Trapp. The Sound of Music is a timeless musical theatre gem that is sure to please audiences of all ages. Make it a special holiday outing for you and yours.

The story is set in Austria in the late 1930's as World War II looms. Maria Rainer is a postulant at Nonnberg Abby but she doesn't seem suited to becoming a nun. The Mother Superior suggests that Maria leave the convent to consider her future while working as a governess for the seven Von Trapp children whose mother has passed. Even though the youngsters have become accustomed to the strict ways of their father, Captain Georg von Trapp, Maria's gentle personality, charm, and love of music are welcome and needed in their lives. And it isn't long before Maria also steals the Captain's heart. The future of the von Trapp family is in peril as the Nazis plan to invade Austria and Georg von Trapp refuses to work with them. The story is a fascinating one that tells of love, longing, romance and intrigue.

Ashley Blanchett's performance is impeccable as she leads the company as Maria Rainer. The superb cast also includes Graham Rowat as Captain Georg von Trapp; Cáitlín Burke as Mother Abbess; Emily Borromeo as Elsa Schraeder; Gavin Lee as Max Detweiler; Analise Scarpaci as Liesl von Trapp; Andrew Alstat as Rolf Gruber; Stacia Fernandez; as Frau Schmidt; Christopher Gurr as Herr Zeller; Paul Slade Smith as Franz; and Mark Banik as Admiral von Schreiber.



The young actors portray the von Trapp with well-played humor and heart. They include Coleman Simmons as Friedrich; Jacey Sink as Louisa; Cody Braverman as Kurt; Tara Rajan as Brigitta; Austin Elle Fisher as Marta; and Charlotte Sydney Harrington as Gretl. The standbys for the children are Charlotte Ewing and Ethan Joseph.



The ensemble showcases the talents of Griffin Binnicker, Dean Cestari, Brittany Conigatti, Nick Davis, Vincent DiPeri, Madeleine Doherty, Eric Michael Gillett, Gina Hanzlik, Katie Horner, Mary Illes, Meredith Lustig, Kate Mazza, Christine Price, Chandler Reeves, Emily Royer, Kayleen Seidl, Ariana Valdes, and Kai B. White.

Memorable scenes and the enchanting, often clever songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein make The Sound of Music shine bright on the Millburn stage. Some of our favorites include Maria singing "The Sound of Music" at a mountainside near the Abby; "My Favorite Things" by Maria and Mother Abbess" in the office of Mother Abbess; "Do-Re-Mi" by Maria and all the von Trapp children at the von Trapp villa; Rolf and Liesi's song and dance number, "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" outside of the villa; "Climb Every Mountain" sung by Mother Abbess in her office; "No Way to Stop It" by Max Elsa and Captain on the terrace; the Wedding Processional: "Maria" in the chapel by the Nuns of Nonnberg Abbey; "Edelweiss" performed by the von Trapp family at the concert stage in Kaltzberg and the touching finale, "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" by Mother Abbess and the Nuns of Nonnberg Abbey.

The Creative Team adds the perfect touches to The Sound of Music. The Team includes scenic design by Kelly James Tighe based on original scenic design by James Fouchard; costume design by Leon Dobkowski based on original costume design by Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber; lighting design by Charlie Morrison; sound design by Sun Hee Kil; and hair and wig design by Jimmy Goode. Gary Mickelson serves as Production Stage Manager and casting is by Nora Brennan Casting, CSA.

If you want to see best in musical theatre with a heartwarming story, get your tickets now to The Sound of Music. You will be wowed by the Paper Mill Playhouse's elaborate, wonderfully presented production. We congratulate Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and Executive Director, Mike Stotts on the continuation of the theatre's successful season.



Tickets for The Sound of Music start at $35 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at https://papermill.org/. Groups of 10 or more may receive up to a 30% discount on tickets and should call 973.376.4343. Students may purchase $20 tickets. Patrons under 30 years old may purchase tickets for $30 to any performance. Three-show and four-show subscription packages are also available starting at $111.

