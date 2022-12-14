Photo Exclusive: First Look at Erika Henningsen & More in JOY World Premiere at George Street Playhouse

Erika Henningsen is leading the world premiere of new musical Joy the Musical at George Street Playhouse, directed by Casey Hushion (Broadway: Aladdin, The Prom), with choreography by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Joshua Bergasse. The new musical features a score by Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, music direction by Rick Edinger, musical supervision by Andy Einhorn and a book by Tony Award winner Ken Davenport, who obtained the rights to the life of best-selling author, inventor, and self-made millionaire Joy Mangano.

Joy is the story of a family across three generations, centered on the girl who becomes the woman who founded a business dynasty and becomes a matriarch in her own right. Facing betrayal, treachery, the loss of innocence and the scars of love, Joy becomes a true boss of family and enterprise. Allies become adversaries and adversaries become allies, both inside and outside the family, as Joy's inner life and fierce imagination carry her through the storm she faces.

The production runs through December 30, 2022.