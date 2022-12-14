Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Exclusive: First Look at Erika Henningsen & More in JOY World Premiere at George Street Playhouse

Joy also features Sami Bray, Stephen DeRosa, Trent Saunders, Vicki Lewis and more.

Dec. 14, 2022  

Erika Henningsen is leading the world premiere of new musical Joy the Musical at George Street Playhouse, directed by Casey Hushion (Broadway: Aladdin, The Prom), with choreography by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Joshua Bergasse. The new musical features a score by Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, music direction by Rick Edinger, musical supervision by Andy Einhorn and a book by Tony Award winner Ken Davenport, who obtained the rights to the life of best-selling author, inventor, and self-made millionaire Joy Mangano.

Get an exclusive first look at photos below!

Joy is the story of a family across three generations, centered on the girl who becomes the woman who founded a business dynasty and becomes a matriarch in her own right. Facing betrayal, treachery, the loss of innocence and the scars of love, Joy becomes a true boss of family and enterprise. Allies become adversaries and adversaries become allies, both inside and outside the family, as Joy's inner life and fierce imagination carry her through the storm she faces.

The production runs through December 30, 2022.


TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
VIDEO: Amber Ruffin Discusses Rewriting SOME LIKE IT HOT on THE VIEW Photo
VIDEO: Amber Ruffin Discusses Rewriting SOME LIKE IT HOT on THE VIEW
Amber Ruffin appeared on The View this morning to discuss making her Broadway debut co-writing the book of Some Like It Hot. Ruffin discuss what it was like to update the original film's story for modern audiences. Ruffin also discussed the rave reviews that the production received and more. Watch the new video interview now!
Photos: BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Stars Attend Preview Event Photo
Photos: BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Stars Attend Preview Event
The stars and creative team behind ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” came together for a VIP presentation and celebration of the enchanting special in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Check out photos of H.E.R., Joshua Henry, Josh Groban, Rita Moreno, David Alan Grier, Jon Jon Briones, and more.
Video: Jennifer Holliday & Morgan James Sing at Broadway Dreams Gala Photo
Video: Jennifer Holliday & Morgan James Sing at Broadway Dreams Gala
Watch Morgan James’ performance of “Dream On” and Jennifer Holliday’s “And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' from Broadway Dreams Foundation's 15th Annual Gala!
1776 Enters Final Four Weeks of Performances on Broadway Photo
1776 Enters Final Four Weeks of Performances on Broadway
Roundabout Theatre Company will conclude the new Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning musical, 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, and co-produced with the American Repertory Theater on Sunday, January 8.

More Hot Stories For You


Darren Aronofsky Reveals He is Working on a BLACK SWAN MusicalDarren Aronofsky Reveals He is Working on a BLACK SWAN Musical
December 14, 2022

Director and filmmaker Darren Aronofsky has revealed that he is working on a Black Swan musical. In an new interview, the director of new film The Whale said that he also may be interested in making a movie musical someday.
Wake Up With BWW 12/14: Tony Awards Set New Location and 2023 Date, and More!Wake Up With BWW 12/14: Tony Awards Set New Location and 2023 Date, and More!
December 14, 2022

Top stories include the Tony Awards moving to a new location and announced its 2023 date! Plus, watch highlights from Chess in Concert, and more!
BEAUTIFUL, RAGTIME, RENT And More Announced for Broadway At Music Circus 2023 SeasonBEAUTIFUL, RAGTIME, RENT And More Announced for Broadway At Music Circus 2023 Season
December 13, 2022

Broadway Sacramento has announced the lineup for the 2023 Broadway At Music Circus season, which begins June 13 at the UC Davis Health Pavilion. 
VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Releases Music Video for 'Anagram'VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Releases Music Video for 'Anagram'
December 13, 2022

The new musical Kimberly Akimbo is winning hearts eight times a week at the Booth Theater! Watch the music video for the song 'Anagram' - featuring Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley!
Jordan E. Cooper Launches Campaign to Save AIN'T NO MO' the Week of its ClosingJordan E. Cooper Launches Campaign to Save AIN'T NO MO' the Week of its Closing
December 13, 2022

Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest Black American playwright in the history of Broadway, has launched the #saveAINTNOMO campaign in efforts to prolong the show’s run and boost ticket sales.
share