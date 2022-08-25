Review: THE METROMANIACS at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is Pure Enjoyment

"Life is for laughing."

by Francalou in The Metromaniacs

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is now presenting David Ives' The Metromaniacs on their Main Stage. The show has been cleverly adapted from Alexis Piron's comical satire from the 1700's, La Métromanie. With the inspired direction of the Theatre's Director of Education, Brian Crowe and a dream team of a cast, there's simply no better opportunity to sit back, relax, and have some great laughs. It will be on the Madison Stage now through September 4th with matinee and evening performances available.

The Metromanics is a charming romp that explores the minds and hearts of people who are indulging their own literary interests. The story has romance, comedy, mistaken identities, and plenty of confusion. Francalou is a wealthy poet and writer seeking a suitor for his poetry-loving daughter, Lucille. Dorante, a sincere young man, attempts to woo her but he has no lyrical ability. Meanwhile, the poet, Damis is mounting his own play in hopes of success instead of becoming lawyer as his uncle, the Judge Baliveau wishes. And the genial servants, Lisette and Mondor are ever present to assist as events become impossibly and comically intertwined.

The mesmerizing dialogue is delivered in couplets and the cast doesn't miss a beat in their repartee. The talented company includes Brent Harris as of Francalou; Christian Frost as Damis; Billie Wyatt as Lucille; John Ahlin as Baliveau; Austin Kirk as Mondor; Ty Lane as Dorante; and DeShawn White as Lisette.

Scenes are fast-paced, whimsical, and unpredictable. Some of our favorites include Francalou telling Lisette about his pseudonym; Mondor imploring Damis to pay his many debts; Lucille relating her love of poetry; Dorante and Damis discussing their romantic interests; Lisette instructing Lucille to purse her lips in order to be attractive; Baliveau practicing his vocalizations to perform in Francalou's upcoming play; Lisette impersonating Lucille; Damis watching his own play, "The Talking Flute" from the wings; and Mondor's stupor after a night of drinking and eating.

The Creative Team has done a top job of setting the mood for The Metromaniacs with set design by Dick Block; costume design by Brian Russman; and lighting design by Tony Galaska. The Production Stage Manager is Jackie Mariani.

We applaud STNJ's Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte for continuing to bring the best in classic theatre to metro area audiences. Don't let this one pass you by. The Metromanics is a fun, spirited tale that promises to keep every audience member captivated.

The Metromaniacs is being performed in the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre located at 36 Madison Avenue (at Lancaster Road on the campus of Drew University), Madison, NJ. Single tickets for the show range in price from $39 to $69. Be sure to check out the theatre's wide range of cost-saving opportunities. For more information or to purchase tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit www.ShakespeareNJ.org.

Photo Credit: Sarah Haley