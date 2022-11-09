Two River Theater to Celebrate 10 Years of 'A Little Shakespeare' Program With ROMEO AND JULIET

Two River Theater will celebrate the tenth season of one of its most popular programs, A Little Shakespeare, with one of William Shakespeare's most iconic plays, Romeo and Juliet. This production asks the question, "What if Romeo and Juliet were not the first Montague and Capulet to fall in love?" This fresh adaptation by Diana M. Fathi explores the audacity of a new generation to defy an inherited family feud. A Little Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet will run December 2 - 11, 2022 as a 75-minute abridged version performed and supported backstage by local high school students and directed and designed by theater professionals.

"It's hard to believe that this will be our tenth Little Shakes production!" muses Director of Education Kate Cordaro. "So many students over the years have explored these brilliant plays with us and we are incredibly proud to have worked with all of them. This cast and team are bringing their A game; it is no easy feat to bring to life a new point of view for this play, but I believe that this production is truly special. You won't want to miss it."

The cast will feature Atticus Bravo-Smith (Red Bank Regional High School - VPA) as ROMEO, Isabelle Darman (Trinity Hall) as LADY MONTAGUE, Romy Grau-Gopala (Red Bank Regional High School-VPA) as JULIET, Layla Kuya (Middlesex County Magnet School) as MERCUTIO, Jason Lavery (Howell High School - FPAC) as PARIS, Abraham Moratti (Middlesex County Magnet School) as GREGORY/PETER,Elly O'Scanlon (Red Bank Regional High School -VPA) as PRINCE, Sophia Ramos (Middlesex County Magnet School) as NURSE, Ryan Sickles (Red Bank Regional High School - VPA) as TYBALT, Chris Stypa (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School) as BENVOLIO, Lucas Vitale (Middlesex County Magnet School) as LAURENCE and Lucas Wilson (Red Bank Regional High School - VPA) as MR. CAPULET.

The creative team creative team includes Diana M. Fathi Adaptor/Director, Dionna PridGeon Choreographer, Afsaneh Aayani Scenic Designer, Mariko Ohigashi Costume Designer, Betsy Chester Lighting Designer, Kyle Jensen Sound Designer, Jessica ParksProps Designer, Austin Tooley Dramaturg, Rakesh Palisetty Associate Director, Michaella Craver Stage Manager, Isabella Como (Middlesex County Magnet School) Assistant Stage Manager, and Easy Jack Portman (Red Bank Regional High School - VPA) Assistant Stage Manager.



Single tickets are on sale at tworivertheater.org or 732.345.1400. $20 for Adults & $15 for Children 12 and Under (not included in subscription series).

Learn more about the show at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208398®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftworivertheater.org%2Fwhats-on%2Fa-little-shakespeare-romeo-juliet%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Learn more about all of Two River's Educational offerings at https://tworivertheater.org/education/

Two River Theater's performances and programming are made possible by funds through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Private support includes Bank of America, The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Helen Clay Frick Foundation, The Merrill G. and Emita E. Hastings Foundation, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, Investors Foundation, Jewish Communal Fund, The Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, OceanFirst Foundation, PNC Foundation, Springpoint Senior Living Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, The Stone Foundation of New Jersey, Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey, Zager Fuchs, PC, and many other generous foundations, corporations and individuals.

Two River Theater produces a theatrical season that includes American and world classics, new plays and musicals, programs for young people, and festivals of new work. Each year, we also offer 40+ events that reflect our diverse community of Red Bank, New Jersey. Two River produces work on two stages-the 350-seat Rechnitz Theater, and the flexible 110-seat Marion Huber Theater. The theater's recently opened Center for New Work, Education and Design is a three-story facility that includes two rehearsal studios, artist labs, classrooms, expanded shops and centrally located offices. Two River Theater has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz (the theater's first Broadway production) and Hurricane Diane by former Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George (which won an Obie Award for its Off-Broadway run). In June 2019, Two River was nationally recognized by USA TODAY as one of "10 great places to see a play" across the U.S. Two River serves thousands of students and community members through arts and humanities programs at the theater, in schools and throughout its region.