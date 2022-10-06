Interview: Dan F. Sims in R.L. Stine’s GOOSEBUMPS The Musical at The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong will open its 41st season with R.L. Stine's GOOSEBUMPS: Phantom of the Auditorium. The show runs from October 14th through the 30th with performances Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00 PM and a special opening performance on Friday, October 14th at 7:30PM.

R.L. Stine's GOOSEBUMPS: Phantom of the Auditorium is adapted for the stage with book and lyrics by John Maclay, music and lyrics by Danny Abosch; orchestrations and arrangements by Danny Abosch. This production is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS's Executive Director, with choreography by Jillian Petrie and musical direction by Laura Petrie.

This musical introduces mysterious events that befall the theater and no one can be sure if it's just coincidence or the work of ... The Phantom! Brooke and Zeke are excited to star in their school's next hit musical, The Phantom, until they hear a rumor that the show is cursed. Prepare to get "Goosebumps" as the mystery unfolds! This silly and just a little spooky musical is based on the popular series from R.L. Stine.

Broadwayworld interviewed Dan F. Sims who plays the role of Zeke Matthews in the upcoming show at The Growing Stage.

Dan is thrilled to be playing Zeke Matthews in Goosebumps and of course to be returning to The Growing Stage, Children's Theatre of NJ having appeared in last season's Pinkalicious as Peter and Go Dog Go! as Blue Dog. Dan is a New Jersey based actor, director and teaching artist as well as the Creative Production Supervisor for Michael Anthony Theatrical in New York City. Additionally, he is a company member of Pushcart Players, the Emmy nominated touring ensemble for young audiences performing shows like "Stone Soup", "The Velveteen Rabbit", "A More Perfect Union" and "A Season of Miracles" year round. Having most recently appeared as Gordon in Rent with Centenary Stage Company, some roles closest to his heart include Benjamin in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at The State Theatre, A-Rab (West Side Story), Mendel (Fiddler on the Roof), Finch (Newsies) and many other Plays in the Park productions, as well as Harold Bride (Titanic), Hanschen (Spring Awakening), Earthworm (James and The Giant Peach), Lionel (Fancy Nancy), Emmett U/S (Legally Blonde) and Eddie in the NJ regional premier of Mamma Mia to name a few. He is currently the Associate Director and Production Supervisor for MAT's highly esteemed "The Broadway Rewind" series at Green Room 42 and Chelsea Table & Stage, having helped mount numerous cabaret and concert productions such as "Heathers", "History Has Its Eyes On You", "Queen of The Night" and "Lights, Camera, Broadway!" Dan studied BFA Musical Theatre at Montclair State University and has enjoyed every opportunity from singing Disney hits with The Encore Orchestra of NJ, to directing "The Shape of Things" with Third Revelation Theatre Co. and is excited to discover what's next!

We are impressed that you have worked and studied in NJ. Why do you think that the Garden State is so engaged in the arts and has so much opportunity?

Thank you so much! I've found there to be a lot of exciting things happening here in Jersey! Of course sometimes we can often forget with how close we are to New York City where opportunity is sometimes abundant. After graduating college, I really found it important to forge my own way and continue pursuing a career in the arts while home. Of course, things were complicated by the pandemic a few years later but I really tried to not let it stop me from this passion I have for performing as well as sharing my love of the arts with young audiences. I think one of the reasons we're so engaged is because of the creative energy we get from being in such close proximity to the city, as well as being a really solid state when it comes to arts education and just overall creativity. It's really inspiring and quite honestly amazing to see the arts thriving again. Of course, it isn't and hasn't always been easy, but from Broadway to community and regional theatre to right here at The Growing Stage, I think this is the most exciting time right now for artists and audiences!

Have you had any particular mentors in your career?

There have definitely been those that have left an impression, for sure. Whether teachers, directors, classmates or cast mates, family or loved ones, there is always a sort of mentorship that happens when you have a close group of people around you who love and support you. There have been many teachers in my life that have been kind to me, directors who gave me opportunities and friends who give me a shoulder to lean on. Not everyone I've met has always been encouraging along the way, but I'm thankful for all of it in every phase because today I get to say that I love what I'm doing here. Whether for a moment or for life, to me that's a really nice feeling, as well as for those I'm sure who have supported me throughout my career and raised me up. I have a lot of love for all of them!

What have been your most memorable acting experiences?

Playing a blind worm was definitely up there! James and The Giant Peach is an awesome show. (I really tried to method act that one!) In all seriousness, I really enjoy traveling and getting to talk to the students we perform for at various schools with Pushcart Players. Those are some of the most rewarding times for me, to see what I do and what I love inspire someone else to love it too. Another reason I love acting is the discovery of finding parts of yourself in each and every role you play. To be honest, I've been lucky to work on so many shows and play roles that are close to my heart, in so many different styles and for so many different audiences. There are still a ton of acting experiences I want to have too! It's been a fun journey so far. Who's to say what's next? Right now however, I'm having the best time playing Zeke and remembering what it feels like to be a middle school aged kid again!

What advice do you have for people wishing to work in the theatre arts?

This is a great question that I always wish I had a better answer to. The advice I would give is to always try and find new opportunities to grow and learn. Everyone is different, but in my own experiences at TGS and elsewhere, I've found the most success when I feel like I have the opportunity to learn or gain something as well, to better myself in some way. Even if that means being flung out of your comfort zone in the process. The more tools you have for your tool box to create with, the better for you and those you're working with. And to take your time. No matter what type of involvement you have or wish to have in the arts, your creativity matters and it isn't a race to the finish line. For me, it's all about the gift of this very moment, getting to create something where nothing was before. Or so a Sondheim lyric suggests!

Tell us a little bit about your role in Goosebumps?

Certainly! I play Zeke Matthews in the show. It's been a really exciting role for me to bring to life! He's kind of like your quintessential fun loving theatre kid, but with a couple of corny jokes and a real passion for all things scary! (Kinda like me!) One of the best parts about playing this role is getting to work so closely with Aycka, our Brooke, and the rest of this superstar cast. Because Zeke and Brooke are best friends in the show, it's been awesome delving into that bond these two share. I think we can all go back in time and reminisce fondly about our first close childhood friend. With this production, we're really trying to explore those heartfelt relationships and perfect that youthful energy that makes playing young adult roles so fun. It's been so great as an actor to work with actors who love acting, if that makes sense!

How do you like working once again with The Growing Stage?

It's been really wonderful. This is my third production at TGS since April 2022. I really have a passion for children's theatre and The Growing Stage does too. I think that's where the relationship really thrives. Not only is every person on the staff kind, talented and welcoming, but above all they really, really care about creating quality professional entertainment for young audiences. Don't get me wrong, these shows are all family friendly and there's something to love for everyone! There's just this level of craftsmanship and intention that I've experienced working here that you don't always find other places. There's a thoughtfulness put into the product as well as the experience that each young person has stepping through the door. From the beautifully painted murals to the smell of fresh popcorn, the "everyone is family" environment at The Palace is something that keeps people coming back. And of course, there are so few children's theatre's in the country actually dedicated and designed for young people!

What would you like audiences to know about the upcoming show?

There's a whole lot of talent in this 6-person cast and it's been so rewarding watching everyone make each character their own. We have a really awesome and dedicated team too, so that surely helps. We've been laughing a lot and just enjoying the rehearsal process overall. There's been a great energy! From day one it just kind of clicked in. I also think something that Danny Abosch and John Maclay did so well with writing Goosebumps was wonderfully blending this super exciting world of music, book and lyrics that immediately welcomes you in and creeps into your heart! It's Goosebumps after all, it's silly, funny and a little bit spooky! If you're paying attention, I think there are plenty of brilliant ways that this score and these orchestrations compliment the storytelling in very cool ways. The music really sets a tone for this iconic R. L. Stine story. It's a really, really fun show! We hope you'll come out to TGS and "follow if you dare"!

Anything else, absolutely anything you want BWW NJ readers to know!

That's about it! If you made it this far without turning back with fright, thanks for reading and I hope to see you one night..at The Palace Theatre in Netcong Oct. 14th-30th for Goosebumps! Feel free to give me a follow on Instagram @dfsims and make sure to follow TGS @thegrowingstage to keep in the loop about all the stellar shows they have coming up this season!

