Morris Museum to Host BUCKY PIZZARELLI 100TH CELEBRATION

A swingin’ 100th celebration of the late, great Bucky Pizzarelli (New Jersey’s own guitarist), whose career spanned seven decades as he strummed along with the likes of Benny Goodman and Miles Davis.

The celebration concert at the Morris Museum is on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 3 p.m.

It is led by his son Martin, who, along with his trio and special guests, will perform some of his father's arrangements and favorite tunes from the Great American Songbook.

The full list of people featured is: Mary Pizzarelli, Ed Laub, Lynus Wyrsch, Russ Kassoff, David O’Rourke, John DiMarino, Walt Bibinger, Cydney Halpin, and Glenn Shuck (1010 Wins Radio).