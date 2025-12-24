SUSHI BEAUU-New in Midtown at the Empire State Building

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For all those visiting the midtown area, there's a newly opened omakase counter, Sushi Beauu in the Empire State Building. Owner Keisuke Kasagi, a Hokkaido-born, New York–based hospitality veteran known for beloved Japanese dining destinations such as The Izakaya and Dr. Clark.

Keisuke has appointed Executive Chef Tetsu Kaminakaya, who just relocated to New York, to helm the kitchen after decades of running his own restaurant in Japan. The pair have created a value-driven, premium omakase.

Highlights include:

-Seabream, lightly brushed with Chef’s proprietary soy sauce

-Barracuda, torched, finished with a squeeze of lime and a pinch of salt

-Torched Mackerel, tightly wrapped and shaped into a beautiful, seamless log

-Tamago, prepared fresh before your eyes into a sweet omelet with seasoned sushi rice.

Complete your omakase experience with one of the restaurant’s premium sakes and Japanese whisky selection, or a Matcha Beer crafted by Chef Tetsu.

Sushi Beauu is located at 15 W 33rd Street, Empire State Building 1F, New York, NY 10018. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit Sushi Beauu | Explore Japanese Flavors — Reserve Now and call (646)329-6111.

Photo Credit: Dan Ahn