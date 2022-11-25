Entertain and Dine NJ â€“ Madison Edition

We are happy to continue this series of articles highlighting a top entertainment venue and a local restaurant that you can visit. Make it a holiday excursion!

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey - STNJ is New Jersey's largest professional theatre company dedicated solely to the presentation of William Shakespeare's canon and other classic masterpieces. In addition to their Main Stage productions, they also have an Outdoor Stage presentation in the summer. The Theatre is presenting Shakespeare's Twelfth Night from December 7th through January 1. Visit https://www.shakespearenj.org/.

Shanghai Jazz - Just a few blocks from The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey in the heart of Madison is Shanghai Jazz offering upscale Asian fare while guests enjoy the best in live jazz performances. Make reservations to dine and enjoy. Visit https://www.shanghaijazz.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey