Entertain and Dine NJ â€“ Madison Edition
We are happy to continue this series of articles highlighting a top entertainment venue and a local restaurant that you can visit. Make it a holiday excursion!
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey - STNJ is New Jersey's largest professional theatre company dedicated solely to the presentation of William Shakespeare's canon and other classic masterpieces. In addition to their Main Stage productions, they also have an Outdoor Stage presentation in the summer. The Theatre is presenting Shakespeare's Twelfth Night from December 7th through January 1. Visit https://www.shakespearenj.org/.
Shanghai Jazz - Just a few blocks from The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey in the heart of Madison is Shanghai Jazz offering upscale Asian fare while guests enjoy the best in live jazz performances. Make reservations to dine and enjoy. Visit https://www.shanghaijazz.com/.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey
From This Author - Marina Kennedy
Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing forÂ Broadwayworld.comÂ where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)
November 23, 2022
Wollman Rink will take on a singular Korean-Cajun culinary accent Nov. 25 through Nov. 27 when its cafÃ© willÂ feature Cajun Spiced Pork Ribs, Honey Jalapeno Cornbread, Potato-Daikon Salad by Jae Jung, the chef/owner of Midtown Southâ€™s bastion ofÂ the new chaos cooking genre KJUN.Â
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Alessio Rossetti of THE OVAL at La Devozione in Chelsea Market
November 23, 2022
Broadwayworld had the opportunity to interview Executive Chef Alessio Rossetti about his career and The Oval in the heart of Chelsea Market for our 'Chef Spotlight.'
CHOCOBAR CORTES in the Bronx Presents Luscious Hot Chocolates
November 22, 2022
As the weather turns colder, New Yorkers turn to their favorite places and look for new spots to enjoy a hot chocolate. Chocobar CortÃ©sÂ in the Bronx is an ideal place for the warm, luscious drink.
It's WINE TIME-Five Fabulous Selections for The Holidays
November 21, 2022
Whether you are prepping Thanksgiving foods or entertaining guests, itâ€™s always a good idea to have a few bottles of wine on hand ready to pour.
David Burke to Open PARK AVENUE KITCHEN-Dual Dining Option Restaurant in NYC
November 21, 2022
David Burke has announced that his David Burke Hospitality Management Group has formed a partnership with The Stahl Organization, a real estate investment and development company to a create and operate a 6,248-square foot restaurant complex in Stahlâ€™s 277 Park Avenue building.