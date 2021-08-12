6th Annual Indie Street Film Festival Announces 2021 Lineup

The Indie Street Film Festival has announced its 2021 film lineup today, and welcomes back in-person screenings and events, along with virtual films to ensure all community members can have access to this year's best Indie films.

The festival will open on Wednesday, September 8th at 7pm in-person with the critically acclaimed movie, Zola, a dark comedy based on a notorious Twitter thread starring Taylour Paige (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and Riley Keough (The Runaways, Mad Max), to be screened at the festival's Drive-In at Fort Monmouth (Gosselin & Rittko Ave).

"The past 16 months have left us all yearning for familiarity and connectivity, so we are excited to offer some in-person options this year for those who feel comfortable. The human spirit for storytelling did not come to a halt during the pandemic, we just had to get creative with how we connected to stories and people. This year's program of theater, drive-in, and online films will be a true testament to this undying human creativity, surging on, even through the craziness that was 2020.", says Jay Webb, Artistic Director of Indie Street Institute.

The 6th Indie Street Film Festival continues its mission to connect the diverse communities of NJ around impactful stories and art, returning in person at various Red Bank locations from September 8-13th, 2021 and virtually offering films September 13-19, 2021. All access passes are available now and include admission to all in person films, drive-in movies, panel discussions, and filmmaker networking events with select open bar specials. All-Access Pass Holders will also be given access to the virtual film festival the week after ISFF. Online only passes are available and give you access to all the amazing films participating in the virtual festival between the dates of September 13-19th. (60+ films). Passes can be purchased through https://indiestreet2021.eventive.org/passes/buy

"Coming off of a year and a half of incredible hardship, we're thrilled to offer filmmakers' reflections on the world around us. The films we've programmed this year are innovative, thrilling, and diverse across age, gender, race, and nationality. They also share a hopeful outlook on what's to come. We're excited and proud to offer these films both in-person and online, to continue our audience outreach in Red Bank and beyond," says Allyson Morgan, ISFF Festival Producer and Senior Programmer. The ISFF's 2021 lineup will include the following independent feature films as official 2021 narrative selections:

THIS IS NOT A WAR STORY, directed by Talia Lugacy (DESCENT), is a realist's lens into the private psychological struggles faced by young war veterans today, featuring improvised performances from actual veterans from New Jersey. ELECTRIC JESUS, directed by Chris White and starring Judd Nelson and Brian Baumgartner, tells the fun coming-of-age tale of a Christian hair metal band in the eighties with a score from NJ native Daniel Smith; NINJA BABY, directed by Yngvild Sve Flikke, is a beautifully executed, sharply written drama about Rakel, a young partier, dreamer, and doodler who has a very unique way to deal with an unexpected pregnancy; and STANLEYVILLE, directed by Maxwell McCabe-Lokos, where 6 disparate characters face off in a bizarre competition for a slightly used habanero-orang compact sport utility vehicle.

The festival has also announced the majority of their In-Competition documentary feature films which will screen in person and online:

QUEENS OF PAIN, directed by Cassie Hay and Amy Winston, is an intimate portrait of three athletes of Gotham Girls Roller Derby League, following stars Suzy Hotrod, Evilicious, and Captain Smack Sparrow as they face down the odds to play the sport they love. AT THE READY, directed by Maisie Crow, explores the complex challenges of young Latinos in El Paso who are training to become border control agents. VINYL NATION, directed by Kevin Smockler and Christopher Boone, digs into the crates of the record resurgence in search of truths set in deep wax. ALIEN ON STAGE, directed by UK-based filmmakers Danielle Kummer and Lucy Harvey, will be a delight for fans of Ridley Scott's 1979 classic, as a unique crew of Dorset Bus Drivers' amateur dramatics group decide to ditch doing another pantomime and try something different.

The Indie Street Film Festival also has made it a point from year to year to bring the best international and American made short films to the big screens of Red Bank. This year attendees will have access to films from 22 different countries to show a wide array of personal perspectives and filmmaking techniques. DAVID, a short film directed by Zach Woods, starring Will Ferrell, will be presented as a part of one short film program, and has already been widely acclaimed on the festival circuit this year.

For a complete schedule of programming, including short film selections, and to purchase festival passes, please visit www.indiestreetfilmfestival.org. ISFF offers All Access Passes for $99 and Online Only Pass for $39.

Follow us!FacebookInstagram Twitter TikTok