The Park Theatre Will Host '76 Days Adrift' Documentary Screening

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH, has announced the screening of the award-winning documentary "76 Days Adrift" from June 20-22, 2025. This gripping film, executive produced by Ang Lee, chronicles Steven Callahan’s harrowing 76-day survival at sea after a whale sank his sailboat in 1982, based on his New York Times bestseller "Adrift: 76 Days Lost at Sea." Directed by Joe Wein with a haunting score by Patrick Stump, the documentary is a powerful meditation on human resilience. The film is part of the theatre’s Filmmakers Series.

On Saturday, June 21, at the 2:00 PM screening, Executive Producer Rob Sennott will host the film and lead a Q&A talkback session afterward, offering audiences a unique opportunity to explore the making of this extraordinary story. Screenings are scheduled for Friday, June 20 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, June 21 at 2:00 PM (with talkback) and 7:00 PM; and Sunday, June 22 at 2:00 PM.

The Park Theatre, located at 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH, is New England’s unique showplace for live entertainment and film. Don’t miss this chance to experience "76 Days Adrift" and engage with its inspiring narrative of survival and hope.

Comments