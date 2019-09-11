Sergio Mendes And Bebel Gilberto Come To The CCA, October 19

Celebrate 60 years of Bossa Nova at the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) on Saturday, October 19, with multi-Grammy-winning producer, composer, keyboardist and vocalist, Sergio Mendes, one of the most internationally successful Brazilian artists of all time. Joining Mendes is Bebel Gilberto, the thrilling Bossa Nova vocalist. These two legendary Brazilian powerhouses come together to present a memorable evening of new work and old favorites.



Bossa Nova was born in 1958 at the old Odeon recording studios in Rio de Janeiro. That's the date that Bebel's father João Gilberto recorded "Chega de Saudade"-Bossa Nova's very first song and the beginning of a musical and worldwide cultural phenomenon.



Producer, composer, keyboardist and vocalist, Sergio Mendes is one of the most internationally successful Brazilian artists of all time. His hit single, "Mas Que Nada," is the first Portuguese language song to ever hit Billboard's U.S. Pop chart and Mendes' signature mix of bossa nova and samba and distinctive pop instrumentation have ultimately come to define Brazilian music.



World renowned and multi-Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Bebel Gilberto made her Carnegie Hall debut at age 9 and has been enchanting fans and critics worldwide since her solo debut release in 1986. Her family is considered musical royalty in Brazil. Her father João is one of the most iconic figures of Brazilian music and one of the creators of Bossa Nova. Her mother is the famous singer Miúcha and her uncle is the poet, singer-songwriter Chico Buarque.



Tickets for the October 19 Sergio Mendes & Bebel Gilberto: The 60th Anniversary of Bossa Nova performance are currently on sale starting at $39. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.





