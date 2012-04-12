First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards; JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Isabelle Frechette
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
12%
Brad Reinking
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
11%
Sara Coombs
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
9%
Katy Gore
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
6%
Mary Beth Marino
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%
Alyssa Dumas
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
5%
Lily Bryan
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%
Shaina Schwartz
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast repertory theatre
5%
Shaina Schwartz, Wendy O'Byrne
- CATS
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
5%
Brad Reinking
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
5%
Melissa Hanley
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Rochester Opera House
4%
Jen Sterns
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
4%
Alexandra Mullaney
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Aubrey McGinness
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%
David Grindrod
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Ashley McManus
- JAGGED LITTLE PILL
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Brad Reinking
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
2%
Carl Rajotte
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
2%
Marisa Kirby
- GREASE
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Brianna Thornton
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%
Brittney-lynne Harding
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
2%
Sebastian Goldberg
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aimee Frechette
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
13%
Lisa Gibson
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
10%
Karenelise Danne Metz
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
8%
Elizabeth Krah
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
8%
Alison Pugh
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
7%
Victoria Carot
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%
Lisa Gibson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
6%
Andrew Fournier
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%
Alison Pugh
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%
Chelsie Cartledge Rose
- THE MOUSETRAP/SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%
Allison Szklarz
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%
Emma McDonald
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Rien Schlecht
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Carol Gorelick, Sara Landry, Amy DeRoche, Raelene Liljiberg, Sopheavy Miller, Allison Szklarz, Eliza Baxter
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
3%
Rien Schlecht
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Victoria Carot
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
2%
Rien Schlecht
- ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
2%
Jennifer Fichera
- SEUSSICAL
- Friends of the Amato center
2%
Chelsie Cartledge-Rose
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Becca Scheetz and Sara Landry
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%
Jessica Moryl
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
2%
Kat Shepard
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Kaz McGraw
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%Best Dance Production CATS
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
28%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
18%JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
15%THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
15%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Actorsingers
9%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
9%ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
7%Best Direction Of A Musical
Andrew Fournier
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
11%
Jennifer Jenry Towle
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
10%
Meg Gore
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
7%
Jordan Ahnquist
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
7%
Alexandra Mullaney
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
6%
Tom Alsip
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%
Alyssa Dumas
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
6%
Hannah Jo Weisberg
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
6%
Jennifer Jenry Towle
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
6%
Christie Conticchio
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
4%
Clayton Phillips
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%
David Grindrod
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
4%
Ethan Paulini
- WAITRESS
- Weathervane Theatre
4%
Alexandra Mullaney
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Jackie Foss and Donna Story
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Break A Leg Legally Players
3%
Dan Pelletier
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Jen Sterns
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Carl Rajotte
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
2%
Jennifer Jenry Towle
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
2%
Heidi Krantz
- AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Tim Stanley
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
2%
Sara Landry
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%
Jennifer Stearns
- THE WOLD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
0%Best Direction Of A Play
Tobin Moss
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
11%
Blair Hundertmark
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
11%
Glenn Paranal-Noble
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
9%
Tim Hackney
- MACBETH
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
9%
Gerard Foss
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
8%
Kelli Leigh-Ann Connors
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
6%
Crystal Welch
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
6%
Dori Robinson
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Benita de Wit
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Weathervane Theatre
5%
Jack Neary
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
5%
Bretton Reis
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring theatre
5%
Wanda Strukus
- A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Arts Center
4%
Jorge Donoso
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
4%
Jay MacDougall
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%
Ilyse Robbins
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Elaine St. Jean
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Jim Mastro
- IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Robert Hupp
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
1%Best Ensemble THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
11%JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
8%THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
8%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
8%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
6%WILD PARTY
- Seacoast repertory theatre
6%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
5%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
5%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
5%THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%CATS
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
3%AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
2%ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
2%SHREK
- Windham Actors Guild
2%ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
1%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
1%A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Art Center
1%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Actorsingers
1%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bretton Reis
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
13%
Becca Beaulieu
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
9%
Becca Beaulieu
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
8%
Katie Nippins/Kodi Barrows
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
7%
Travis McHale
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Karen Perlow
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Christian Arnold
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
6%
Jeremy Baldauf
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
4%
Matt Cost
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast repertory theatre
4%
Karen Perlow
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Carl Rajotte
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
3%
Rachel Neubauer
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Ben Bagley
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
3%
Dan Pelletier
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Stan Zabecki
- A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Art Center
3%
Joshua Benham
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Craig Brennan, Josh Benham
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
3%
Joshua Benham
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
2%
Kevin Dunn
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Rachel Neubauer
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
2%
Joshua Benham
- AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Bretton Reis
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
2%
Joshua Benham
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
1%
Time of Death
- JOSHUA BENHAM
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Samuel Tolley
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
14%
Michael Ursua
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- THE BARNSTORMERS THEATRE
9%
Jennifer Bradeen
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
8%
Andrew Strout
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
7%
Breanne Battey
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
7%
Jennifer Bradeen
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
6%
Andrew Morrissey
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
6%
Amanda Morgan
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
5%
Samuel Tolley
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
5%
Jeffrey Velez
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
5%
Michael Ursua
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%
Andrew Strout
- SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
4%
Jonathan Plouffe
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
3%
Bronwen Chan
- GREASE
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Andrew Strout
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Lauren Busa Walters
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%
Christie Conticchio
- AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Ira Kramer
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Ben Petri
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%Best Musical THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
10%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
8%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
8%JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
8%THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
7%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
6%WILD PARTY
- Seacoast repertory theatre
6%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
6%WAITRESS
- Weathervane Theatre
5%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%CATS
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
2%[TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
1%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
1%SHREK
- Windham Actors Guild
1%MATILDA
- The Winnipesauskee Playhouse
1%Best New Play Or Musical FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
31%AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
16%A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Art Center
14%THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison players
13%TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
12%ALONE
- Player's Ring
8%THR33
- Player's Ring
6%Best Performer In A Musical
Jacob Erdody
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
9%
Isabelle Frechette
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
7%
Bill Hartery
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
5%
Caitlyn Kuhn
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
5%
Alyssa Dumas
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
4%
Adaleigh Voelbell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
4%
Mara Stein
- ANASTASIA
- Windham Actors Guild
4%
Marcus C. A. Provost
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
4%
Molly Scott
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
4%
Eric Berthiaume
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
4%
Alexandra Mullaney
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Phil Sloves
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Alexander Lottmann
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
3%
Zoë Vitalich
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%
Julia Bogdanoff
- WAITRESS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Cameron Clements
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
3%
Cheslee Duke
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
2%
Ryan Halsaver
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Ellie Duval
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
Ethan Paulini
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Adam Mungia
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%
Charlotte Van Ledtje
- ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
2%
Liam Henry Ellis
- SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
1%
Danielle Pelletier
- AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%
Michelle Faria
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Heather Conti-Clark
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
10%
Sam Robert Rogers
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
10%
Becca Ayers
- DIRTY BLONDE
- Weathervane Theatre
9%
Grayson Smith
- THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
8%
Madeleine Maby
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Jo Brook
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%
Jeremy Ford
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
5%
Thomas Carnes
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
4%
Michael Towle
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
3%
Kaylee MacDougall
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%
Eddie McGee
- IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%
Cass Durand
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Ivy Ho
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Michael Mahoney
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Katie Gall
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
3%
Mackenzie Hester
- THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
3%
Annie Kollmorgen
- NORAH
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Frank Thompson
- THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
3%
TJ Bartlet
- THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
Ethan Paulini
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Mike Doyle
- A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Jocelyn Duford
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
2%
Brian Miskinis
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Phil Lakaszcyck
- DRACULA
- Break A Leg Legally Players
1%
John Budzyna
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
1%Best Play FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
13%THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
10%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
9%THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
9%FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
8%WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
8%THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
6%THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%DIRTY BLONDE
- Weathervane Theatre
4%A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Arts Center
4%TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
4%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
3%BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- Players' Ring Theatre
2%THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Weathervane Theatre
2%THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%A BRONX TALE
- Nashua Performing Arts Center
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Justin Lahue
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
11%
Rachel Rose Roberts
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
8%
Travis McHale
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
8%
Ash Kelley
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
8%
James Rotondo
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
8%
Gerard Foss and Dan Demers
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
7%
Dane Leeman
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
7%
Rien Schlecht
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
7%
Richie Ouellette
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Dave Walters
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
5%
Brian Miskinis
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
5%
Dennis Schneider, John McAllister, Don Smith-Weiss
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
4%
Trystan Stoffel
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
4%
Kirk Trach
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- Players' Ring Theatre
4%
Jason Luck
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Justin Lahue
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
3%
Sara Landry and Austin Dionne
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Elizabeth Calandra
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
14%
Zoey M. Gromadzyn
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
13%
Andrew Cameron
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
9%
Michael D. O’Keefe, Michael C. O’Keefe
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
8%
Andrew Cameron
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
8%
Ben Bagley
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
8%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
8%
Andrew Cameron
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
7%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Connor Von Rentzell
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
6%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%
Eric Charest
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
4%
Alexander Pikiben
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Weathervane Theatre
4%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Bob Marcus
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
8%
Alexandra Mullaney
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
8%
Ava Frechette
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
6%
Mary McNulty
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%
Sarah Joy Kane
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
5%
Chloe Lane
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
4%
Ben Hanley
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Rochester Opera House
4%
William Caswell
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
4%
Tia Marie Apicella
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Kevin Lundy
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
3%
Alex LeBlanc
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
3%
B.C. Williams
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%
Noah Poirer
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
3%
Jeffrey Velez
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Cam Clements
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
3%
Seth Tucker
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Megan Onello
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
2%
Hazel Bradeen
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
Robert H. Fowler
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Gabriel J. Hill
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
2%
Justin Demers
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
2%
Tiffany Chalothorn
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
August Quini
- JAGGED LITTLE PILL
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Brad Reinking
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
1%
Caroline LaPaca
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Break A Leg Legally Players
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jennifer Towle
- ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
15%
Dale Place
- FRINT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
9%
Benjamin Crimmins
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
8%
Matty Balkum
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
7%
Vero Villalobos
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
7%
Sammi Soprano
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
5%
Anna Tolley
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
3%
Kate Gilbert
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- Players' Ring Theatre
3%
Jason Smith
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally
3%
Robert H. Fowler
- DIRTY BLONDE
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Mike Lyons
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%
Alex Brown
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
3%
Lew Whitener
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Callum Belfiore
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
3%
Ed Simeone
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
2%
Isabella Edwards
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally
2%
Dan Pelletier
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Jimmy Stewart
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
2%
Annie Kollmorgen
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Patrick Helm
- A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Caitlyn Houde
- IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Ethan Davenport
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Ralph Wark
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Molly Grace Hayden
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison players
1%
Brian Dembkowski
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
22%SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
20%JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
16%THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
11%ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
9%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Winnipesaukee Playhouse
9%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
7%SEUSSICAL
- Friends of the Amato
5%Favorite Local Theatre
Seacoast Repertory Theatre
13%
The Rochester Opera House
13%
Arts In Motion Theatre Company
13%
The Barnstormers Theatre
12%
Weathervane Theatre
7%
Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%
Ovation Theater Company
5%
The Palace Theatre
5%
Actorsingers
4%
Cue Zero Theatre
4%
Rochester Opera House
3%
The Players' Ring
2%
Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
The Strand Dover
2%
Winnipesaukee Playhouse
1%
Break A Leg Legally
1%
New Hampshire Theatre Project
1%
The Winnipesauskee Playhouse
1%
Manchester community theatre players
1%
RGC theatre comapny
1%
Friends of the Amato
1%
Player’s Ring Theatre
1%
Player's Ring
1%