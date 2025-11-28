The Press Room To Host Annual HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA In Portsmouth

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Press Room will present the Annual Holiday Extravaganza, hosted by Joel Glenn Wixson, on December 4, 2025, in Portsmouth, NH. The event will feature an evening of live music from local performers and seasonal storytelling.

Known regionally as “The Barefoot Guy,” Wixson will move indoors from his usual Vaughan Mall busking location to lead a holiday program with guest artists throughout the night.

The Extravaganza will include musical sets from Jonathan Blakeslee; Jonathan and Emma Booth; Guy Capecelatro III; Carol Coronis; Bob Halperin; Chris George and Cath Ohkuysen; Bob Moore and Cynthia Chatis; and Liza Lynehan, along with Pickleback Jack and Cursed on Earth. Wixson will also perform. Bruce Pingree is scheduled to appear with Christmas-themed storytelling.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the event is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free. The Press Room is located at 77 Daniel Street in Portsmouth, NH.