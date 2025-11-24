A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Players' Ring Theatre In A New Adaptation By Ben Bagley

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Players’ Ring Theatre will present a new staging of A Christmas Carol, adapted and directed by Ben Bagley, from December 5 through December 28.

Continuing a 34-year tradition at the Ring, this year’s production will offer a fresh interpretation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, featuring a minimalist approach designed to heighten both the story’s ghostly atmosphere and its often-overlooked humor.

Ring Executive Director Margherita Giacobbi noted that the enduring appeal of A Christmas Carol lies not in surprise, but in the emotional familiarity audiences return to each year. She emphasized that the Ring’s long-standing commitment to commissioning new adaptations has introduced hundreds of artists to the story, resulting in an evolving range of perspectives, directorial styles, and ensemble sizes—“from one-man shows to big casts,” she said. By her estimation, nearly 700 artists have participated in the Ring’s holiday productions over three decades.

Bagley’s adaptation, which was first presented last season but cut short for health-related reasons, will return with its spare design, poetic tone, and focus on the novella’s more haunting elements. The production incorporates two “fools” who serve as narrators, bringing out the wit and irreverence in Dickens’ text while balancing the story’s more chilling moments, from Jacob Marley’s harrowing visit to the transformative journey of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Giacobbi praised the ensemble and the vision behind the staging, underscoring how compelling reinterpretations continue to draw artists who may not typically be attracted to the oft-adapted holiday staple. “Despite its immense popularity, A Christmas Carol at The Players’ Ring continues to embody our mission: to surprise our audiences with innovative content, or innovative interpretations of well-known stories,” she said.

A talkback with the playwright, director, and cast will follow the first Sunday matinee on December 7. Nearby partner restaurants The Puddle Dock and Tour will offer a 10% discount on food to ticket holders.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Location: The Players’ Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy Street, Portsmouth, NH

Dates: December 5–28, with select weeknight performances at 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Runtime: 90 minutes, no intermission

Tickets: $35 general admission; $32 students, seniors, military, and first responders; $22 children under 12; group rates available. Tickets may be purchased through the theatre’s website or by calling 603-436-8123.