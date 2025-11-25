Author Eric Stanway To Lecture About EDWIN DROOD at Jaffrey's Park Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Author Eric Stanway is an expert on Charles Dickens, and he is coming, once again, to Jaffrey's Park Theatre to talk about him. He has lectured extensively about Dickens and written about him. His latest book, The Man Who Channeled Dickens, was published last month, and Eric will discuss the book's most bizarre tale with regional roots in honor of New England Dickens Fest (December 5–21). Eric will make his presentation, The Brattleboro Mystery of Edwin Drood, on Saturday, December 6 at 2pm at the Jaffrey, New Hampshire performing arts center.

In 1873, three years after Dickens' death, the literary world received a shock. T. P. James, a printer from Brattleboro, Vermont, claimed to have been “in contact” with Dickens after his death, and together they had completed his last unfinished novel, The Mystery of Edwin Drood. The revelation was met with both jubilation and derision. Truth or fiction? You will be surprised—this is guaranteed.

Also, the highly acclaimed 1935 film adaptation of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, starring Claude Rains, will be screened in the King Screening Room later on December 6 at 6:45pm.

Tickets for the film are $10/$9. Admission for Mr. Stanway's lecture (with Q&A) is free. Eric will have autographed books for sale. Complimentary tickets for The Brattleboro Mystery of Edwin Drood can be reserved online