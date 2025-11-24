M&D Playhouse To Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL In December

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

M&D Playhouse will present A CHRISTMAS CAROL from December 4 through December 21 in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Adapted for the stage by John Mortimer, the production will follow Ebenezer Scrooge as he encounters the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future on a journey toward self-reflection and change. Performances will be held at the Eastern Slope Inn at 2760 White Mountain Highway.

The classic narrative follows Scrooge, known for his unkindness and disdain for Christmas, as he is visited on Christmas Eve by three spirits who offer him a chance to reconsider his actions. The play examines how the past and present shape the future and invites audiences to revisit this traditional holiday story.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

December 4–21, 2025

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets: Available through M&D Playhouse or by calling the box office at 603-733-5275.

Location: Eastern Slope Inn, 2760 White Mountain Highway, North Conway Village, NH.