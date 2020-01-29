RANDY OTTO IS WINSTON CHURCHILL: THE BLITZ Comes to the Bank of New Hampshire Stage

On Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7PM, the Bank of New Hampshire Stage (Concord, NH) welcomes the special performance RANDY OTTO IS Winston Churchill: THE BLITZ.



Randy Otto portrays Churchill's unwavering, audacious belief that if the British People were simply trusted with the truth - no matter how bad things got - they would only get stronger and more resilient. From his study at Chartwell, he recounts his courageous 1930's journey from historical footnote to the most beloved leader and statesman in recorded history. With more than four decades of formidable academic and performance passion, Otto shatters the imaginary 4th wall, transporting audiences from tears to laughter and back again. The evening finishes with "Ask Winston", an audience-interactive opportunity to query Churchill...an exhilarating "one-on-one" with the Prime Minister.



The recitation's genesis was a simple encouragement from Otto's University British History Professor, Dr. Maxwell Schoenfeld in 1973. Schoenfeld encouraged Otto not only to study Churchill's life academically, but to emulate the great man on stage. An alumnus of the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre and numerous theatrical roles, over the past 43 years Churchill scholar, motivational speaker and performance artist Randy Otto - B.A. Theatre/University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire - has honed the concept into a one-man show designed to entertain and electrify.



According to Jonathan Sandys, Great-Grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, "I have heard many people attempt to play the role of my great-grandfather, but without hesitation, Randy Otto takes the role to a whole new level. Randy does not attempt to be Winston Churchill, Randy Otto IS Winston Churchill."



Tickets for the March 5 RANDY OTTO IS Winston Churchill: THE BLITZ Bank of New Hampshire Stage performance start at $15 and are available at (603)225-1111 or banknhstage.com. Tickets may also obtained at the BNHS box office at 16 South Main St., Concord, NH, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming theatrical performances at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage include Sara Juli's Burnt-Out Wife (Feb 7-8) and theatreKAPOW's Pride & Prejudice (Feb 21-23).

About the Bank of New Hampshire Stage



The Bank of New Hampshire Stage (banknhstage.com) is located at 16 S Main St in Downtown Concord, NH and is owned and operated by the Capitol Center for the Arts (CCA), a 501(c)(3) organization. It expands the CCA's music offerings in a club setting, while also creating a home for theatre, comedy, and Met Opera, National Theatre, and Bolshoi Ballet HD broadcasts. The Bank of New Hampshire Stage also serves as a community resource, with a mission of making the performing arts more accessible to all.





