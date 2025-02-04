Photos: THE LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS At Majestic Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Majestic Theatre will present the Neil Simon comedy, Last of the Red Hot Lovers on February 14 – 16, 2025. Last of the Red Hot Lovers is directed by A. Robert Dionne, assisted by Roy Swonger and stars: Jeff Caron, Larissa Gault, Becky Rush and Elizah Taylor. Check out photos from the production.

A comedy by Neil Simon / Middle-aged and married, overworked and overweight, Barney Cashman wants to join the sexual revolution before it’s too late and arranges three seductions: the first, Elaine Navazio proves to be a foul-mouthed bundle of neuroses; Bobbi Michele is next, a 20-ish actress who’s too kooky by half; finally comes September and Jeanette Fisher, a gloomy, depressed housewife who happens to be married to Barney’s best friend. Neil Simon’s Last of the Red Hot Lovers examines what it means to grow older, and asks the question, “What do you do when it seems as if your life hasn’t been fully lived?”

Taking place on Friday February 14 at 7pm, Saturday, February 15 at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, February 16 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.



