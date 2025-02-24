Oscar Telecast Viewing Party To Return To Park Theatre This Sunday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 97th Annual Academy Awards are again coming to Jaffrey, New Hampshire, with “Oscar Night at The Park Theatre.” The ABC network telecast and pre-show will be shown on the theater's giant 27' wide screen with 17-speaker surround sound. The “red carpet” open house event starts at 6 pm on Sunday, March 2. Admission is free (a donation to the theatre is suggested).

There will be special food and drink for sale, including hot & cold appetizers, soup, sweets as well as champagne. This is in addition to the theatre's regular concession and bar offerings.

A red carpet entrance with paparazzi photographers will get patrons in the Oscar mood. ParkTV will be interviewing guests live on Facebook. Diane Ammons will be playing memorable movie music and more on the Steinway piano in the theatre's Lounge.

Raffles will be conducted with various prizes, including official Oscar merchandise, books, and movie posters.

No tickets are required. Any questions about the event can be answered by calling the box office (603) 532-8888 or emailing boxoffice@theparktheatre.org.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston.

