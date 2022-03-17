New Hampshire Theatre Project & The Music Hall Present 6TH ANNUAL NHTP STORYTELLING FESTIVAL

New Hampshire Theatre Project's 6th Annual Storytelling Festival will once again take place at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on Friday, April 8 at 8 pm. Featured performers Anne Jennison, Gwendolyn Quezaire-Presuti and Megan Wells. Music will be provided by Ben Baldwin and Kent Allyn.

This year's Festival will focus on traditions and lessons from the past, woven around NHTP's season theme of Are We There Yet? "We are delighted to collaborate with The Music Hall again this year on our annual Storytelling Festival," says NHTP Executive Director Genevieve Aichele. "There is something particularly evocative about hearing traditional tales told on their beautiful historic stage." The Storytelling Festival will also be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

Anne Jennison is a dyed-in-the-wool New Englander with both European and Abenaki heritage whose storytelling skills have been polished by more than 30 years of experience as a performing storyteller. With Master's degrees in Storytelling and in History, Anne also brings a wealth of cultural and historical knowledge to enrich her retelling of timeless Native American stories. Gwenlolyn Quezaire-Presuti is a professional storyteller and living history interpreter currently living in Connecticut who also spent 30 years working in social welfare. She'll be sharing her personal story of growing up in "the projects," in a house with seven siblings, lots of extended family, one bathroom, and two loving parents who were the "roux" that held it all together. Megan Wells is a Chicago-based storyteller and theatre artist who is known for creating an intimate storytelling atmosphere, infusing her character with living souls, and delivering the experience with delicious theatrical timing.

Music for the Festival will be provided by Ben Baldwin and Kent Allyn, who have been digging deep into the rich heritage of American popular music for 25 years, and finding golden musical stories. The Storytelling Festival will be hosted by Genevieve Aichele, NHTP Executive Director.

NHTP's 6th Annual Storytelling Festival is made possible through sponsorship by JCM Management Company and Kennebunk Savings Bank, along with support from the NH Charitable Foundation, NH State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Full event information and a link to tickets can be found at nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow.