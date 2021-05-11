Milk Carton Kids & P.O.D. Are Part Of This Week's Live-Streamed Concerts Presented By The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre adds four new live-streaming concerts from around the United States to its virtual offerings.



Virtual Park Theatre presents The Milk Carton Kids on Thursday, May 13 at 9pm EDT. Also on May 13 are P.O.D. at 9pm EDT (plus May 27 & June 10). Straight No Chaser will have a whole weekend of live-streamed performances on Friday, May 14, at 8pm EDT, Saturday, May 15, at 3pm & 8pn EDT and Sunday, May 16, at 2pm & 7pm EDT. In addition, Bobby Rush performs live on Sunday, May 16, at 8pm EDT (also on May 23). Tickets run between $15 and $20 per household.



The Milk Carton Kids are a Grammy Award-nominated neo-traditional folk duo from Los Angeles, California. Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan formed the group in early 2011, shelving their solo careers in favor of a collaborative project that focused on harmonized vocals, entwined acoustic guitars, and rootsy songwriting.

P.O.D. (Payable on Death) is an American Christian metal band formed in San Diego, CA, in 1992, and have since charted their course with worldwide sales exceeding 10 million, hugely successful international tours, and a series of chart-topping radio hits.



Straight No Chaser is often referred to as the finest a cappella group in the world. The American-born singers originated in 1996 at Indiana University. In 2007, a 1998 video of "The 12 Days of Christmas", went viral with over 8 million views and subsequently led to a five-album record deal with Atlantic Records in 2008.

Bobby Rush is a Grammy award-winning blues legend, Blues Hall of Famer, 12x Blues Music Award winner, B.B. King Entertainer of the Year, and Bobby made a cameo in the recent Netflix Original film 'Dolemite Is My Name' Starring Eddie Murphy.

Tickets for these online concerts can be purchased by going to virtualparktheatre.com or calling (603) 532-8888, or visiting the theatre box office at 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH. A percentage of each ticket goes to The Park Theatre. All concerts can be played on smartphones, tablets and on your big screen TV with Apple AirPlay, Chromecast and FireStick.

