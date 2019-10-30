Laurie Berkner Band Will Perform a Holiday Concert At The CCA

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Best-selling children's recording artist and preschool television favorite Laurie Berkner invites everyone to share the spirit of the season with The Laurie Berkner Band at a festive holiday concert on Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH).



"It's almost winter holiday time, and I am so happy to return to Concord for a Holiday Celebration show ... this time with the whole band! These are some of my favorite concerts of the year," says Laurie Berkner. "I love singing the seasonal songs I grew up with (plus some new favorites!) and sharing them with the kids and families who so generously allow us to become part of their holiday traditions. Having the whole band with me in Concord will make it extra special!"



The Laurie Berkner Band features Laurie Berkner, vocals/guitar; Susie Lampert, keyboards; Brady Rymer, bass; and Bobby Golden, drums/percussion. Their performance will feature such traditional, secular songs as "Jingle Bells" and "Frosty the Snowman," plus originals from Laurie's well-loved album, A Laurie Berkner Christmas, like "Santa's Coming to My House Tonight." Laurie and the band will pay tribute to Hanukkah with "Candle Chase" and "The Dreidel Song." They'll also perform an array of Laurie's greatest hits, such as "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Victor Vito," and "Pig On Her Head," along with tunes from Laurie's new album, Waiting for the Elevator. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads), and Laurie hopes everyone will join in the holiday spirit and sing along!



Tickets for the Dec 14 performance are $35, plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available at $75, plus applicable fees. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming holiday performances at the Capitol Center for the Arts include The Nutcracker (Dec 7-8), The Buzz Christmas Ball (Dec 12), Ted Vigil Rocky Mountain Christmas (Dec 21), and Capital Jazz Orchestra Holiday Pops (Dec 22).





