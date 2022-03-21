Exeter High School Presents INTO THE WOODS

From March 25-27, Exeter High School proudly presents Into the Woods, the classic Broadway musical from the late, legendary Stephen Sondheim and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Lapine.

In this modern musical mash-up of the tales of Cinderella, Jack & the Beanstalk, Little Red Ridinghood, and more, paths intersect hilariously as each character sets off on a quest to make their wishes come true. At the same time, mayhem ensues, and the consequences of getting everything you want create greater challenges than anyone anticipated. Into the Woods weaves a moving story of courage, family, and the power of coming together (especially when danger and darkness abound).

Performed by a stunning cast of 22 student singers and actors, as well as a pit band of professional and student musicians, this show will delight audience members of any age.

Performances will take place at Exeter High School (1 Blue Hawk Dr.) in Exeter, NH, on Friday, March 25th (7 PM); Saturday, March 26th (7 PM); and Sunday, March 27th (2 PM). General admission tickets ($2 for students/seniors, $5 for adults) can be purchased at the door before each performance.