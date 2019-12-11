David Sedaris' SANTALAND DIARIES is Coming to Hatbox Theatre

David Sedaris' hilarious The Santaland Diaries comes to the Hatbox Theatre in the form of a remarkable one-man show featuring Toby Paul. Performances are December 19 - 22, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for members, seniors and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.



The Santaland Diaries is a brilliant evocation of what a slacker's Christmas must feel like. Out of work, our slacker decides to become a Macy's elf during the holiday crunch. At first the job is simply humiliating, but once the thousands of visitors start pouring through Santa's workshop, he becomes battle-weary and bitter. Finding consolation in the fact that some of the other elves were television extras on One Life to Live, he grins and bears it, occasionally taking out his frustrations on the children and parents alike. The piece ends with yet another Santa being ushered into the workshop, but this one is different from the lecherous or drunken ones with whom he has had to work. This Santa actually seems to care about and love the children who come to see him, startling our hero into an uncharacteristic moment of goodwill, just before his employment runs out.



This production contains colorful, hilarious, adult language and dark seasonal content. It is not recommended, nor appropriate, for children, no matter how fun and exciting the poster makes it look. You have been warned. Happy holidays!

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE: Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.





