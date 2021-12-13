Big Screen Movie Series Debuts At The Park Theatre; Classic Films Presented On The Theatre's 27' Wide Screen.

The Park Theatre announced the debut of their new Big Screen Movie Series starting Wednesday, December 15 with the 1984 classic, Gremlins.

The series of restored movies continues with single night presentations of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Thur, 12/16), ELF (Fri, 12/17), A Christmas Carol (Tue, 12/21), The Wizard of Oz (Wed, 12/22), and Singin' In The Rain (Sun, 12/26). All have 7pm showtimes.

"People grew up watching these classics mostly on television. Even with a 65" LED home TV, it just does not compare with a 27' big cinema screen and the type of sound we provide in the Eppes Auditorium. Watching The Wizard of Oz at The Park Theatre will be like seeing it for the very first time. It is so larger than life. We have begun this ongoing series with some great holiday movies and two non-holiday titles. The series will continue as a regular feature at The Park Theatre. We hope families and friends will come out and enjoy these classic films and experience them in this unique way," said CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre, Steve Jackson.

Regular tickets are $9. Tickets for seniors (62+), children (12 and under), students/teachers, and active military are discounted at $8. ParkPASS discounted ticket passes can also be purchased. With a $100 ParkPASS you can see 14 movies ($7.15 each). Tickets for A Christmas Carol are $5 (all tickets). Masks are mandatory at all events. Monday and Wednesday screenings require proof of vaccination. See the theatre website for details.

All tickets and passes can be purchased at theparktheatre.org or by calling the theatre's box office (603) 532-8888. The theatre is located in downtown Jaffrey at 19 Main Street, just 90 minutes from Boston.