BACKGROUND CHECK Comes To Hatbox

Hatbox Theatre presents Background Check, the hit comedy by acclaimed New Hampshire playwright G. Matthew Gaskell. Directed by Gary Locke and starring an all-star cast of regional favorites, Background Check is the "utterly hilarious, smart farce" you won't want to miss. It opens October 4th and runs through October 20th. Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:00.

Have you ever wondered about your spouse's deepest, darkest secrets? What if they all came crashing through the door on a single night? And what if yours did too? And what if that night was the first night of your honeymoon? A farce in the most over the top fashion, Background Check first premiered at the Players Ring in Portsmouth to rave reviews back in 2014. And then again in 2016 at Seacoast Repertory Theatre. And now, with a little tinkering and tweaking, this ridiculous story is ready for The Hatbox Theatre. So please join us for a night so silly and absurd you'll probably need to see it twice!

Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for members, seniors, and students, $12 for senior members. Tickets can be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

ABOUT THE HATBOX THEATRE: Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experience for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.





