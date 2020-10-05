Adults Connect And Learn With New Hampshire Theatre Project

The SoloStage Workshops take place on the third Saturday of the month, starting Saturday, October 17.

Join New Hampshire Theatre Project Resident and Company Artists for workshops designed to have adult participants connect, learn, and express themselves using the craft of theatre. The SoloStage Workshops take place on the third Saturday of the month, starting Saturday, October 17 and are part of the SoloStage program in NHTP's 2020 - 2021 MainStage Season which is centered on the theme "What are you waiting for?". Visit.nhtheatreproject.org/nhtponlineprograms for more details, including information on how to register.

Led by Genevieve Aichele, the first workshop on October 17 from 9.30am to 12.00pm will explore the creation of stories that engage an audience. Digging for Gold: Mining Personal Experiences for Stories that Inspire and Entertain which runs virtually through zoom, with a limited capacity, will get to the "heart of the story" using humor, sound bites, and by focusing on the perfect amount of detail and description. "It's designed for public speakers, storytellers, teachers, writers, and those who want to share highlights from their lives with family and friends," says Aichele, who is a master storyteller and coach having taught Strategic, Traditional and Personal Storytelling for over 30 years.

Audiences are set to return to New Hampshire Theatre Project virtually and in-person in November with the launch of SoloStage, a six month new play development program as part of their 2020 - 2021 MainStage Season. Gemma Soldati, Stephanie Lazenby and Peter Josephson are paired with Resident Artist CJ Lewis, Artistic Director Catherine Stewart and Executive Director, and Founder, Genevieve Aichele to create new solo performances. As these artists develop new skills, ideas and productions, a series of workshops, open rehearsals, and work-in-progress performances will help the new plays come to the stage. "It's about opening the door," explains Stewart. "Everyone can be part of the theatremaking process, and it looks really different depending on your experiences, training, views and most importantly, the story you want to tell. Each of these artists can offer our community something different and new. That's why the SoloStage program isn't just for the artist, it's for audiences as well. Come join in!"

All three artists, as well as their lead collaborators, will be offering workshops on skills and techniques related to their solo works. Workshops will focus on Acting and Presenting for Camera, a Comedy Writing Workshop, Improvisation and Theatre Games for the Creatively Curious and Chekhov Acting Technique. All workshops are open to the public, and will include opportunities for community and professional theatremakers alike.

For more information about the artists and work in New Hampshire Theatre Project's 2020-2021 season, visit nhtheatreproject.org.

