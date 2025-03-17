Nashville Symphony Announces 2025/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Featuring more than 80 performances covering a wide range of genres, the Nashville Symphony has announced its 2025/26 season. Classical Series programs offer seminal works to showcase the virtuosity and versatility of the Orchestra’s musicians, including Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Holst’s The Planets, Verdi’s Requiem, Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 (“Jupiter”), and Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2.

In addition to beloved staples of the classical repertoire, the Orchestra will also give voice to underrepresented composers, with works including Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances, Alberto Ginastera’s Four Dances from Estancia, Arturo Márquez’s Concierto de Otoño for trumpet & orchestra, Pacho Flores’ Morocota, György Ligeti’s Concert Românesc, Caroline Shaw’s The Observatory, Joaquín Rodrigo’s A la busca del más allá (In Search of the Beyond), and Brian Field’s Hymn for the Hurting – which features the world premiere of New York Times bestselling author Amanda Gorman’s poetry set to symphonic music.

"We are beyond excited to invite the community to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center for a season of many firsts,” said Nashville Symphony President & CEO Alan D. Valentine. “In addition to the world premieres and live recordings of modern masterpieces during our 2025/26 season, we will host many first-time guest artists and conductors across a wide range of genres. Explore the new season and the versatility of our orchestra and see a performer you love right here in Nashville."

Guest artists include Orli Shahm performing David Robertson’s Light forming: a piano concerto as part of Opening Weekend with David Robertson (Sep. 19 to 21); Zlatomir Fung performing Elgar’s Cello Concerto (Oct. 2 & 3); J’Nai Bridges performing Brian Field’s Hymn for the Hurting (Oct. 24 & 25); Jennifer Rowley, Kelley O’Connor, Rodrick Dixon, and Morris Robinson performing Verdi’s Requiem (Nov. 6 to 8); Pacho Flores performing Arturo Márquez’s Concierto de Otoño for trumpet & orchestra and Pacho Flores’ own Morocota (Nov. 20 & 21); Conrad Tao performing John Adams’ Century Rolls for piano and orchestra (Jan. 9 & 10, 2026); Kelley O’Connor, James Laing, and Joshua Lovell performing Jonathan Leshnoff’s The Sacrifice of Isaac (Feb. 6 & 7, 2026), Benjamin Beilman performing Britten’s Violin Concerto No. 1 (Feb. 21 &22, 2026); Clayton Stephenson performing Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major (Mar. 12 to 14, 2026); Timothy McAllister performing the world premiere of James Lee III’s Saxophone Concerto (Mar. 27 to 29, 2026); Alessio Bax performing Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 (Apr. 9 & 10, 2026); Fleur Barron performing Mason Bates’ Passage for mezzo-soprano, orchestra & laptop (May 1 to 3, 2026); Edgar Meyer and Sam Bacco performing the world premiere Edgar Meyer’s Bass Concerto No.2 for double bass and percussion (May 15 & 16, 2026); and Time for Three performing Mason Bates’ Concerto for Time for Three (May 29 to 31, 2026), a work co-commissioned by the Nashville Symphony.

“The 2025/26 season will feature some of our most cherished classical works, including Verdi's Requiem and Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique, among many others,” said Vice President of Education and Community Engagement and Interim General Manager Kimberly McLemore. “We are also honored to welcome esteemed performers such as Renée Fleming, whose return to the Schermerhorn highlights the exceptional artistry of our orchestra and the beauty of the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, which we proudly call home.”

LIVE RECORDINGS

With 14 GRAMMY® Awards and 27 nominations, the Nashville Symphony is one of the country’s most prolific recording orchestras, championing American composers and giving definitive performances of their music — and the Orchestra — to a global audience. This season, the Symphony will be live recording three works for future commercial release. Mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor, counter tenor James Laing, and tenor Joshua Lovell perform alongside guest conductor Robert Spano, the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, and the Nashville Symphony Chorus for Jonathan Leshnoff’s The Sacrifice of Isaac (Feb. 6 & 7, 2026). GRAMMY® Award-winner Mason Bates returns for the live recording of Passage for mezzo-soprano, orchestra & laptop and Suite from The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, featuring mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron and conducted by Music Director Laureate Giancarlo Guerrero (May 1 to 3, 2026).

GUEST CONDUCTORS

The Nashville Symphony is honored to present a wide range of esteemed guest conductors throughout the 2025/26 season. David Robinson conducts a program of Debussy, Dvořák, and Robinson’s own work, featuring pianist Orli Shaham (Sep. 19 to 21). Jonathan Rush conducts a program of Beethoven, Elgar, and Carlos Simon, featuring cellist Zlatomir Fung (Oct. 2 & 3). Christian Reif conducts a program of Ives, Brian Field, Julia Perry, and Kurt Weill, featuring mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges (Oct. 24 & 25). José Luis Gomez conducts Verdi’s Requiem featuring soprano Jennifer Rowley, mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor, tenor Rodrick Dixon, and bass Morris Robinson (Nov. 6 to 8). Gemma New conducts a program of Beethoven, Mozart, and John Adams, featuring pianist Conrad Tao (Jan. 9 & 10, 2026). Robert Spano conducts a program of Bernstein and Jonathan Leshnoff, featuring mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor, counter tenor James Laing, and tenor Joshua Lovell (Feb. 6 & 7, 2026). Andrew Grams conducts a program of Copland, Ravel, Gershwin, and Caroline Shaw, featuring pianist Clayton Stephenson (Mar. 12 to 14, 2026). Tito Muñoz conducts a program of Holst, Joaquín Rodrigo, and James Lee III, featuring saxophonist Timothy McAllister (Mar. 27 to 29, 2026). Brett Mitchell conducts a program of Beethoven, Barber, and Edgar Meyer, featuring percussionist Sam Bacco and double bassist Edgar Meyer (May 15 & 16, 2026). Teddy Abrams conducts a program of Mahler and Mason Bates, featuring Time for Three (May 29 to 31, 2026).

SPECIAL EVENTS AND PRESENTATIONS

The Nashville Symphony welcomes a longtime friend for a one-night-only appearance. Arguably the world’s foremost soprano, Renée Fleming joins the Orchestra and baritone Rod Gilfry for a concert conducted by Giancarlo Guerrero (May 20, 2026).

Kelly Corcoran conducts a special engagement with the music of country legend Randy Travis alongside the Nashville Symphony (Nov. 15). Enrico Lopez-Yañez conducts Rock N’ Roll Remastered with Frankie Moreno (Sep. 25), and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis returns to the Schermerhorn (Feb. 11, 2026).

The Orchestra’s annual holiday performances of Handel’s Messiah with the Nashville Symphony Chorus will be led by Resident Conductor Nathan Aspinall (Dec. 19 to 21). Aspinall also conducts a live-to-film performance of Amadeus’s unforgettable score highlighting Mozart masterworks (Jan. 31, 2026), as well as a performance with The Secret Sisters and Maggie Rose as part of AMERICANAFEST (Sep. 9).

Other holiday offerings include Elf™ in Concert with the Nashville Symphony (Dec. 10 & 11), Holiday Brass Spectacular with members of the Nashville Symphony (Dec. 14), and Cody Fry Christmas with the Nashville Symphony (Dec. 16).

POPS SERIES

The 2025/26 Season features seven Pops Series concerts representing a wide range of artists, genres, and styles performed alongside the Nashville Symphony. The series begins with country music icon Jamey Johnson (Oct. 17 & 18) and runs the gamut from the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club (Nov 13 & 14) to Michael Feinstein’s Tribute to Tony Bennett (May 7 to 9, 2026).

Enrico Lopez-Yañez returns to the Schermerhorn to conduct Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony (Mar. 19 to 21, 2026) and two nights with singer-songwriter Ben Rector (April 24 & 25, 2026). Jonathan Rush conducts John Coltrane: Legacy for Orchestra (Jan. 15 & 16, 2026), and Jason Seber conducts John Denver: A Rocky Mountain High Concert Celebration (Feb. 12 to 14, 2026).

MOVIE SERIES

The Nashville Symphony’s hugely popular Movie Series returns for five full-length classic and hit movies with the Orchestra performing the scores live-to-film. Three of the presentations feature iconic scores by the legendary John Williams: Star Wars: A New Hope (Oct. 31 to Nov. 2), Home Alone, which has become a Nashville holiday tradition (Dec. 5 to 7), and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Apr. 17 to 19, 2026). Disney’s Frozen was composed by Christophe Beck with songs written by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Jan. 23 to 25, 2026), and How to Train Your Dragon was composed by John Powell (May 22 to 24, 2026).

ANN & MONROE CARELL FAMILY TRUST FAMILY SERIES

The Ann & Monroe Carell Family Trust Family Series returns with four Sunday afternoon programs designed to introduce young listeners to the Orchestra. Nathan Aspinall and guest conductor Ming Luke conduct concerts promoting literacy and featuring symphonic music based on childhood books. In The Composer is Dead, young audiences learn about different instruments while solving a murder mystery (Oct. 19). The Gruffalo reimagines Julia Donaldson’s classic children’s book (Jan. 18, 2026). Carnival of the Animals features the music of Saint-Saëns in a 14-movement performance (Mar. 8, 2026). Mo Willems’ Because explores a story of chance from one of children’s literature’s most iconic authors (Apr. 26, 2026).

PRE-CONCERT CONVERSATIONS

The popular pre-concert Classical Conversations will continue in the Schermerhorn’s Balcony Lobby one hour before Classical Series concerts. During the 2025/26 season, audiences will have the unique opportunity to interact with our dynamic guest conductors as they share insights about their backgrounds and the music they bring to life on stage. These pre-concert talks are free with concert tickets.

SUBSCRIPTION AND TICKET INFORMATION

Classical, Pops, Movie, and Family Series subscriptions are on sale now, with packages ranging from 4 to 14 concerts. Season ticket holders save up to 25% off regular prices and receive a variety of benefits, including presale access to newly added concerts, priority and discount parking options, free ticket exchanges for most concerts (up to 72 hours before the performance), flexible payment plans, and more. Single tickets to individual concerts will be available for beginning June 2.

To subscribe, visit NashvilleSymphony.org/SeasonTickets or call the Box Office at (615) 687-6400 Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6 pm.

