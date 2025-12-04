Dwight Yoakam to Headline Category 10’s NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH Watch Party

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 2025 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH official watch party will take place at Luke Combs’ Category 10, kicking off at 6PM on Wednesday, December 31. Grammy-award-winning country superstar Dwight Yoakam will take the stage to perform his biggest hits, with special appearances by Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack to ring in 2026.

The official watch party is free and open to fans 21 and older on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6 PM. Guaranteed entry tickets and VIP upgrade options can be purchased in advance HERE.

For those unable to make it to Category 10 or the main show at Bicentennial Park, NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH will air live on Wednesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

As previously announced, the star-studded entertainment special will feature performances from Bicentennial Park in Nashville, including Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman, as well as special guests Cece Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. The five-hour event will air across multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight Eastern time as well as the renowned Nashville Music Note Drop and celebratory firework display at midnight Central time. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.

About Dwight Yoakam:

With more than 25 million albums sold worldwide, Dwight Yoakam is a 21-time GRAMMY® nominee and multiple GRAMMY® Award winner. His catalog includes 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum releases, with five reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and 14 placing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of his singles have charted on Billboard, including 14 Top 10 hits.

He is a recipient of the Americana Music Association’s Artist of the Year Award and BMI Country Music’s President’s Award, and in 2019 was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, further cementing his standing as a defining voice in American songwriting. Yoakam’s most recent release, Brighter Days (Via Records/Thirty Tigers), arrived in November 2024 and marked his first album of new material in nine years.

Yoakam launched his SiriusXM channel, Dwight Yoakam and The Bakersfield Beat: Where Country Went Mod, in 2018. The channel celebrates the Bakersfield sound and its lasting influence, featuring music, interviews, archival recordings, and guest appearances from artists such as Post Malone, Lukas Nelson, Beck, Chris Hillman, Jakob Dylan, and Jackie DeShannon.

Following his feature debut in Sling Blade, Yoakam has gone on to deliver performances in Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky, Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, and David Fincher’s Panic Room.