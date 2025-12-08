Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; Clarence Brown Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Michael Ruff
- THIS IS THE MOMENT
- Cumberland County Playhouse
23%
Meghan Murphy Chambers
- BROAD
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
14%
Laura Osnes and Carrie Manalakos
- FROM BROADWAY AND BEYOND
- The Franklin Theatre
13%
Daniel Black
- BONFIRE NIGHTS
- Cumberland County Playhouse
13%
Nat Zegree
- 100 YEARS OF DISNEY
- Franklin theatre
10%
Erica Aubrey
- FACULTY SERIES
- Belmont University
8%
Katarina Kell
- DREAMCATCHER CABARET
- Hendersonville Performing Arts Company
7%
Jadyn Heinrichs
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
7%
Erica Aubry
- ERICA AUBRY FACULTY CONCERT
- Belmont Musical Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jensen Crain-Foster
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
9%
Caitlin Schaub
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
9%
Holt Kirkindoll
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
8%
Darcy Pingel
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
6%
Joi Ware
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
6%
Kristen Carroll
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
5%
McKenna Driver
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
5%
Kimberly Wolff
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
4%
Ella Hunter, Cassidy Slabaugh, and Caitlin Clements
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
4%
Sophie True
- NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
Allison Little
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Franklin Theatrical Fellowship
3%
Ashley Gentry
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Ashley Gentry
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Q Rankins
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Angie Dee
- SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
3%
Everett Tarlton
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont University
2%
Anna Perry
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Emily Tello Speck
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Ella Hunter
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
2%
Lilliana Johnson
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
2%
Anna Perry
- SWING!
- Belmont University
2%
Schuyler Phoenix
- CHICAGO
- Gift of Song
2%
Monica Ellison
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%
Raven Arbuckle
- WITCH
- Lakewood Theatre
1%
Regina Ward
- SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tori Niemiec
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
12%
Austin Blake Conlee
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
10%
Veronica Roeder
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
9%
Denese Rene Evans
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
8%
Heather Striebel
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Cat Eberwine
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
6%
Dawn Ashley and Pam Buck
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Melissa K. Durmon
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
5%
Lee Witte
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
5%
Dawn Ashley
- SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
4%
Rebel Mickelson
- SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Devon Spencer
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Matt Logan
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Brenda Schwab
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
3%
Megan Whitney
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Danay Chambers
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Dawn Ashley and Keri Boe
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
2%
Janessa Kaylor
- HOUSE AT POOH CORNER
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Denese Rene Evans
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%
Captain Sendella
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Kimberly Weir
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
1%
Diane Bearden & Robert Coles
- LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
1%
Melissa Marsh & Cat Eberwine
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
1%
Kari Cotton
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
Best Dance Production
- Cumberland County Playhouse
43%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
26%SWING!
- Belmont University
23%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
9%Best Direction Of A Musical
Britt Hancock
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
13%
Bryce McDonald
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Keith and Lindsey Wortham
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
7%
Marcus Lackey
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
7%
Aaron Catron
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
6%
Adam Pingel
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
6%
Joel Meriwether
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
5%
Donna Driver
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
5%
Mitchell Vantrease
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
4%
Cat Glidwell
- CINDERELLA
- Center for the Arts
4%
Leah Lowe
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
4%
Heather Kleinfeld
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%
Patrick Cassidy
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Skyler Wanamaker
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
3%
Heather Steele
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
3%
Britt Hancock
- SH-BOOM!
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Nick True
- NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Renee Robinson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Jake Speck
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Angie Dee
- SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
2%
Heather Steele
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Center for the Arts
1%
David Shamburger
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
1%
Jeff Martinez
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
1%
RJ Palhegyi
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
1%
Jef Ellis
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Harli Cooper-Graham
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
15%
Hunter Foster
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
13%
Charlotte Myrhe Shealy
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse Theatre
12%
Rob K Wannamaker
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Civic Center
9%
Aaron Catron
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
8%
Jason Spelbring
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- The Nashville Shakespeare Festival
5%
Abby Waddoups
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
4%
Rene Pulliam
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Chris Guerra
- ODDITY IMPROV
- Franklin Theatre
4%
Erin Grace-Bailey
- BUS STOP
- The Keeton
3%
Ann Street-Kavanagh
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
3%
Casey Sams
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
3%
Denice Hicks
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
2%
Beki Baker
- THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
2%
Matt Logan
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
2%
Lenny West
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Keeton
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
2%
Reagan Aycock
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Katelyn Elvington
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Joel Meriwether
- RUN FOR YOUR WIFE
- Playhouse 615
2%
Ann-Street Kavanagh
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
1%
Emma Collins
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Scenic City Shakespeare
Best Ensemble
- Clarence Brown Theatre
13%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
6%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
6%HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
6%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
6%COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
4%RAGTIME
- The Keeton
4%PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
4%NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%ODDITY IMPROV
- The Franklin Theatre
3%SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
3%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
2%DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
2%THE COTTAGE
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
2%LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
2%SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
1%COMPANY
- The Keeton
1%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cameron Filepas
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
13%
Cameron Filepas
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
10%
Renee Robinson
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
9%
Adam Boe
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
8%
Kristain Rarig
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
7%
Dalton Hamilton
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
6%
Karisha Glover
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Stephen Moss
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
5%
Brooke Sanders
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
5%
Phillip Corbin
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
5%
Michael Barnett
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
4%
Daxton Patrick
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Brooke Sanders
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
3%
Darren Levin
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
3%
Adam Boe
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
3%
Brooke Sanders
- COMPANY
- The Keeton
2%
Katelyn Elvington
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Corinne Fann
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
2%
Alexis Levon
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Heather McCall & Jacob Miller
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
10%
Lauren Marshall, Jacob Miller
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
9%
Denise Earnst
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
7%
Todd Nichols
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
6%
Sarah Michele Bailey
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
6%
Anna Vogler
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
6%
Emily Dennis and Cameron Roberts
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
6%
Daniel Vincent
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
5%
Roger Hutson
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
5%
Nick True
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
Lindsey Wortham
- NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
Heather McCall, Jacob Miller
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Amy Massengill
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
Royce Phillips
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
4%
Roger Hutson
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
3%
Randy Craft
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Stephen Kummer
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Cameron Roberts
- SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
3%
Roger Hutson
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
2%
Jo Lynn Burks
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
2%
Debbie Shannon and Mark David Williams
- SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
1%
Dean Williamson
- LUCIA
- Nashville Opera
1%
Josh Smith
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
1%
Scott Brons
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Franklin Light Opera
1%
Dean Williamson
- CARMEN
- Nashville Opera
Best Musical
- Cumberland County Playhouse
9%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
9%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
7%RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
6%PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
5%COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
5%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%RAGTIME
- The Keeton
4%ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
3%BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
3%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
3%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
3%SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
3%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
2%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
2%SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
2%NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%RENT
- Circle Players
2%SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
2%SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%COMPANY
- The Keeton
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Charlotte Myrhe Shealy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
6%
Phoenix Aura Woods
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%
Jason Ross
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Abigail Williams
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Brenda Sparks
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
5%
Adam Pingel
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
4%
Layla Frankel
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
4%
Harli Cooper
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Alana Shirk
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Ann Street-Kavanagh
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
3%
Jordan Romero
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
3%
Abby Newman
- WINTER WONDERETTES
- Pull-Tight Players
3%
Tai Pardo
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Emily Summers
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Kyle Wagner
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Camryn Clark
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Jayden Murphy
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
2%
Shay Starrett
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
2%
Alyssa Borg
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
2%
Holli Trisler
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
2%
Karisha Glover
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
2%
Haley Ray
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
2%
Anna Claire Ashley
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Center for the Arts
2%
Deven Ferrer
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
1%
Bethany Anderson
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Gabriela Bulka
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
14%
Zoe Hunt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
10%
Nick Spencer
- THE PLAY THST GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
7%
Mary Humphrey
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
6%
Cat Glidwell
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
6%
DeAnna Helgeson
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%
Brenda Sparks
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
5%
Weslie Webster
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Brian Jones
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
4%
Brittany Blaire Anderson
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
4%
Evan Fenne
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Keeton
4%
Beth Henderson
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
3%
Gabriela Bulka
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
3%
Megan Murphy Chambers
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Heather McCall
- THE COTTAGE
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Michael Beckett
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Jenna Henderson
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Beth Henderson
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
2%
Katie Bruno
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
2%
Eric Pasto-Crosby
- THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- The Nashville Shakespeare Festival
2%
Amanda Medli
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
2%
Wanderson Rezende
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
1%
John Carpenter
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
1%
Michelle Crain
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
1%
Kashun Parks
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Scenic City Shakespeare
Best Play
- Cumberland County Playhouse
14%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
11%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse
11%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
10%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
7%THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
7%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
6%DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
4%ODDITY IMPROV
- The Franklin Theatre
4%THE WHALE
- Playhouse 615
3%DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
3%THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
3%THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
3%CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
2%GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
2%LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
1%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
Best Production of an Opera
- Nashville Opera
62%AMAHL & THE NIGHT VISITORS
- Franklin Light Opera
22%LUCIA
- Nashville Opera
16%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sophie Smrcka
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
11%
Aaron Catron
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
9%
Cody Rutledge
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Bus Stop
- KEVIN DRIVER
- The Keeton
7%
Gary C. Hoff
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
7%
Jill Hassberger
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
6%
Cody Rutledge
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%
Rachel Oppmann
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
5%
Matt Logan
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
4%
Rob Wanamaker
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%
Andrew Cohen
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
4%
Rob Wanamaker
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%
Witch
- RAVEN ARBUCKLE
- Lakewood Theatre
3%
Jaymes Campbell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
3%
Wanderson Rezende
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
3%
Daniel Vincent
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
3%
Sophie Smrcka
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
3%
Josh Reynolds
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Ann Street-Kavanagh
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%
Phillip Storvik and Ryan Vogel
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Curtis Phillips
- SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%
Tom Tutino
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
1%
Run For Your Wife
- JOEL MERIWETHER
- Playhouse 615
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patty McGary
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
10%
Daxton Patrick
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
9%
Aaron Loflin
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
9%
Elisabeth Dupuy
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
8%
Patty McGary
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Adam Boe
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
6%
Steve Love
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
5%
Allison Bucher
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
5%
Patty McGary
- SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Adam Boe
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Mark Zuckerman
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
4%
Steve Love
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
4%
Phillip Corbin
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
3%
Adam Boe
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
3%
Phillip Corbin
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
3%
Danny Northup
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Mark Zuckerman
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Adam Boe
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Steve Love
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
2%
Daxton Patrick
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kassidy Marsh
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
7%
Kate Loflin
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
5%
Bethany True
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
4%
Britt Hancock
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Jason Ross
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Aaron Catron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
3%
Daniel Black
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
James Rudolph II
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
3%
Brian Michael Jones
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Weslie Webster
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Cat Glidwell
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
3%
Leah Amundson
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
3%
Aaron Arsenault
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
3%
Maya Nicole Burt
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
3%
Regina Pullin
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Caroline Humphries
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Meghan Wombles
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Morgan Amond
- SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Kelsey Keny
- COMPANY
- The Keeton
2%
Angela Tipps
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Alec LeBlanc
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Lauren Marshall
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Rachel Oppmann
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Luke Carroll
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Adam Pingel
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse Theatre
11%
Aaron Catron
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
10%
Caitlin Schaub
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
9%
Heather McCall
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Karisha Glover
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
5%
Brian Michael Jones
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
4%
Caleb Sager
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Robert Parker Jenkins
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
4%
Diane Bearden
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
3%
Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
2%
Heather Steele
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
2%
Craig Hartline
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
2%
Noel Landis
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
2%
Wanderson Rezende
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
2%
Sarah Chapman
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
2%
Joshua Dies
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Megan Murphy Chambers
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
2%
Raven Arbuckle
- THE GODS OF COMEDY
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Micheal Walley
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
2%
Katie Fraley
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%
Wanderson Rezende
- LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
2%
Jonah Jackson
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
1%
Eric Fisher
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse Theatre
1%
Keri Boe
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
1%
Jamison Taylor
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Cumberland County Playhouse
53%THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER
- Lakewood Theatre
14%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
14%2024 WINTER CONCERT
- Theater Bug
13%THREE PERSON HAMLET
- Scenic City Shakespeare
6%Favorite Local Theatre
Clarence Brown Theatre
14%
The Cumberland County Playhouse
13%
Springhouse Theatre
12%
Center for the Arts
10%
The Keeton
6%
Playhouse 615
6%
Arts Center of Cannon County
6%
South Jackson Performing Arts Center
5%
Nashville Shakespeare Festival
5%
Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Nashville Repertory Theatre
3%
Belmont Musical Theatre
2%
Studio Tenn
2%
Oddity Improv, Franklin, TN
2%
Lakewood Theatre
2%
Theater Bug
1%
Pull-Tight Players
1%
Nashville Opera
1%
The Park Theatre
1%
CYT Nashville
0%
Manchester Arts Center
0%
Park Theatre
0%
Scenic City Shakespeare
0%
CCT Nashville
0%
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company
0%