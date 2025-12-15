Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; HAIRSPRAY Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Michael Ruff
- THIS IS THE MOMENT
- Cumberland County Playhouse
22%
Laura Osnes and Carrie Manalakos
- FROM BROADWAY AND BEYOND
- The Franklin Theatre
17%
Meghan Murphy Chambers
- BROAD
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
13%
Daniel Black
- BONFIRE NIGHTS
- Cumberland County Playhouse
13%
Nat Zegree
- 100 YEARS OF DISNEY
- Franklin theatre
11%
Katarina Kell
- DREAMCATCHER CABARET
- Hendersonville Performing Arts Company
10%
Erica Aubrey
- FACULTY SERIES
- Belmont University
8%
Erica Aubry
- ERICA AUBRY FACULTY CONCERT
- Belmont Musical Theatre
5%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jensen Crain-Foster
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Caitlin Schaub
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Kristen Carroll
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
7%
Holt Kirkindoll
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
7%
Elise Horecka
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
7%
Darcy Pingel
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Joi Ware
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
5%
McKenna Driver
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
4%
Kimberly Wolff
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
4%
Ella Hunter, Cassidy Slabaugh, and Caitlin Clements
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
3%
Sophie True
- NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Ashley Gentry
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Angie Dee
- SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
3%
Allison Little
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Franklin Theatrical Fellowship
3%
Ashley Gentry
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Everett Tarlton
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont University
3%
Q Rankins
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Anna Perry
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Emily Tello Speck
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Anna Perry
- SWING!
- Belmont University
2%
Ella Hunter
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
2%
Lilliana Johnson
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
2%
Schuyler Phoenix
- CHICAGO
- Gift of Song
1%
Monica Ellison
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%
Paige Lovell
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tori Niemiec
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
11%
Austin Blake Conlee
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
10%
Veronica Roeder
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
9%
Denese Rene Evans
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
7%
Heather Striebel
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Cat Eberwine
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
6%
Kari Cotton
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
6%
Melissa K. Durmon
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
5%
Dawn Ashley and Pam Buck
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Lee Witte
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
5%
Dawn Ashley
- SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
4%
Rebel Mickelson
- SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Matt Logan
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Devon Spencer
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Brenda Schwab
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
2%
Megan Whitney
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Danay Chambers
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Dawn Ashley and Keri Boe
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
2%
Janessa Kaylor
- HOUSE AT POOH CORNER
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Denese Rene Evans
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
1%
Melissa Marsh & Cat Eberwine
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
1%
Captain Sendella
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
1%
Diane Bearden & Robert Coles
- LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
1%
Kimberly Weir
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
1%Best Dance Production HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
40%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
24%SWING!
- Belmont University
21%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
15%Best Direction Of A Musical
Britt Hancock
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
12%
Bryce McDonald
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Jeff Martinez
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
6%
Marcus Lackey
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
6%
Keith and Lindsey Wortham
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
6%
Skyler Wanamaker
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
6%
Joel Meriwether
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
5%
Aaron Catron
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Adam Pingel
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Donna Driver
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
4%
Mitchell Vantrease
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
4%
Heather Kleinfeld
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%
Cat Glidwell
- CINDERELLA
- Center for the Arts
4%
Leah Lowe
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
3%
Patrick Cassidy
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Heather Steele
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
3%
Renee Robinson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Britt Hancock
- SH-BOOM!
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Nick True
- NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Jake Speck
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Angie Dee
- SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
1%
Heather Steele
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Center for the Arts
1%
David Shamburger
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
1%
RJ Palhegyi
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
1%
Leslie Berra
- CHICAGO
- Gift of Song
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Hunter Foster
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
16%
Harli Cooper-Graham
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
13%
Charlotte Myrhe Shealy
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse Theatre
11%
Rob K Wannamaker
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Civic Center
10%
Aaron Catron
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
7%
Chris Guerra
- ODDITY IMPROV
- Franklin Theatre
5%
Abby Waddoups
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
4%
Jason Spelbring
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- The Nashville Shakespeare Festival
4%
Rene Pulliam
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Erin Grace-Bailey
- BUS STOP
- The Keeton
3%
Ann Street-Kavanagh
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
3%
Matt Logan
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Casey Sams
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
3%
Beki Baker
- THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
2%
Denice Hicks
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
2%
Lenny West
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Keeton
2%
Reagan Aycock
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Katelyn Elvington
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Joel Meriwether
- RUN FOR YOUR WIFE
- Playhouse 615
1%
Ann-Street Kavanagh
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
1%
Emma Collins
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%Best Ensemble THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
15%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
6%HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
6%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
6%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
5%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
5%COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
4%RAGTIME
- The Keeton
4%PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
3%NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%ODDITY IMPROV
- The Franklin Theatre
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
2%ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
2%ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%THE COTTAGE
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
1%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Center for the Arts
1%LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
1%SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cameron Filepas
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
13%
Cameron Filepas
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
10%
Renee Robinson
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
8%
Adam Boe
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
8%
Kristain Rarig
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
7%
Dalton Hamilton
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
6%
Stephen Moss
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
6%
Karisha Glover
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
6%
Brooke Sanders
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
5%
Phillip Corbin
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
4%
Michael Barnett
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
4%
Daxton Patrick
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
Brooke Sanders
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
3%
Adam Boe
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
3%
Darren Levin
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
3%
Corinne Fann
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
3%
Katelyn Elvington
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Brooke Sanders
- COMPANY
- The Keeton
2%
Alexis Levon
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Heather McCall & Jacob Miller
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
10%
Lauren Marshall, Jacob Miller
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Denise Earnst
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
7%
Todd Nichols
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
6%
Daniel Vincent
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
6%
Sarah Michele Bailey
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
6%
Emily Dennis and Cameron Roberts
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Anna Vogler
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Lindsey Wortham
- NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
5%
Roger Hutson
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
4%
Heather McCall, Jacob Miller
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Nick True
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
Royce Phillips
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
4%
Amy Massengill
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
Randy Craft
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Stephen Kummer
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Roger Hutson
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
3%
Roger Hutson
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
3%
Cameron Roberts
- SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Jo Lynn Burks
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
2%
Debbie Shannon and Mark David Williams
- SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
2%
Dean Williamson
- LUCIA
- Nashville Opera
1%
Scott Brons
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Franklin Light Opera
1%
Josh Smith
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
1%
Dean Williamson
- CARMEN
- Nashville Opera
0%Best Musical HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
9%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
8%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
7%RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
6%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
5%COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
5%PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
5%GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%RAGTIME
- The Keeton
4%ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
3%BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
3%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
3%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
3%BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
3%JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
2%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
2%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
2%SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
2%NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
2%RENT
- Circle Players
2%SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Charlotte Myrhe Shealy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
6%
Abigail Williams
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Phoenix Aura Woods
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Jason Ross
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Brenda Sparks
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
4%
Haley Ray
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%
Adam Pingel
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
4%
Layla Frankel
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
4%
Harli Cooper
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Alana Shirk
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Jordan Romero
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
3%
Ann Street-Kavanagh
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
3%
Abby Newman
- WINTER WONDERETTES
- Pull-Tight Players
3%
Clara Martinez
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
3%
Jadyn Heinrichs
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
2%
Kyle Wagner
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Tai Pardo
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Emily Summers
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Camryn Clark
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Jayden Murphy
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
2%
Shay Starrett
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
2%
Karisha Glover
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
2%
Alyssa Borg
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
2%
Holli Trisler
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
2%
Anna Claire Ashley
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Center for the Arts
1%Best Performer In A Play
Gabriela Bulka
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
15%
Zoe Hunt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
11%
Nick Spencer
- THE PLAY THST GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
7%
Mary Humphrey
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
6%
DeAnna Helgeson
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Cat Glidwell
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
5%
Brenda Sparks
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
5%
Brian Jones
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
4%
Weslie Webster
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Gabriela Bulka
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
4%
Brittany Blaire Anderson
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
3%
Evan Fenne
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Keeton
3%
Beth Henderson
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
3%
Megan Murphy Chambers
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Heather McCall
- THE COTTAGE
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Beth Henderson
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
2%
Michael Beckett
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Jenna Henderson
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Amanda Medli
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
2%
Wanderson Rezende
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
1%
Eric Pasto-Crosby
- THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- The Nashville Shakespeare Festival
1%
Katie Bruno
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
1%
John Carpenter
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
1%
Michelle Crain
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
1%
Caleb Shore
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
1%Best Play THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
13%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
12%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
10%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse
10%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
7%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
6%PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
6%ODDITY IMPROV
- The Franklin Theatre
6%DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
4%THE WHALE
- Playhouse 615
3%DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
3%THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
3%CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
3%THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
2%GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
2%LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
2%MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%Best Production of an Opera CARMEN
- Nashville Opera
63%AMAHL & THE NIGHT VISITORS
- Franklin Light Opera
22%LUCIA
- Nashville Opera
15%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sophie Smrcka
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
10%
Aaron Catron
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
9%
Cody Rutledge
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Bus Stop
- KEVIN DRIVER
- The Keeton
7%
Gary C. Hoff
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
6%
Jill Hassberger
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
6%
Cody Rutledge
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%
Rob Wanamaker
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
6%
Rachel Oppmann
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
5%
Matt Logan
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
5%
Andrew Cohen
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
4%
Rob Wanamaker
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
3%
Daniel Vincent
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
3%
Witch
- RAVEN ARBUCKLE
- Lakewood Theatre
3%
Wanderson Rezende
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
3%
Jaymes Campbell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
3%
Ann Street-Kavanagh
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
3%
Sophie Smrcka
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
2%
Josh Reynolds
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Phillip Storvik and Ryan Vogel
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Curtis Phillips
- SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%
Tom Tutino
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
1%
Run For Your Wife
- JOEL MERIWETHER
- Playhouse 615
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patty McGary
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
10%
Daxton Patrick
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
9%
Aaron Loflin
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
8%
Elisabeth Dupuy
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
8%
Patty McGary
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Adam Boe
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
7%
Steve Love
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
5%
Allison Bucher
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
5%
Patty McGary
- SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Adam Boe
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Mark Zuckerman
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
4%
Steve Love
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
4%
Adam Boe
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
4%
Phillip Corbin
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
3%
Phillip Corbin
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
3%
Danny Northup
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Steve Love
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
3%
Adam Boe
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Mark Zuckerman
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Daxton Patrick
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kassidy Marsh
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
7%
Kate Loflin
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
4%
Bethany True
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
4%
Britt Hancock
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Jonathan Barnes
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
4%
Jason Ross
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
James Rudolph II
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
3%
Brian Michael Jones
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Aaron Catron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
3%
Daniel Black
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Leah Amundson
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
3%
Weslie Webster
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Aaron Arsenault
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
3%
Regina Pullin
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Cat Glidwell
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
3%
Maya Nicole Burt
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
2%
Caroline Humphries
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Meghan Wombles
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Morgan Amond
- SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Kelsey Keny
- COMPANY
- The Keeton
2%
Angela Tipps
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Rachel Oppmann
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Alec LeBlanc
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Lauren Marshall
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Adam Pingel
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse Theatre
10%
Aaron Catron
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
9%
Caitlin Schaub
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
9%
Heather McCall
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%
Karisha Glover
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
5%
Brian Michael Jones
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
5%
Caleb Sager
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Robert Parker Jenkins
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
3%
Diane Bearden
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
3%
Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Megan Murphy Chambers
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
2%
Cammy Brickell
- ODDITY IMPROV
- Franklin Theatre
2%
Heather Steele
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
2%
Wanderson Rezende
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
2%
Sarah Chapman
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
2%
Craig Hartline
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
2%
Katie Fraley
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%
Noel Landis
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
2%
Raven Arbuckle
- THE GODS OF COMEDY
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Joshua Dies
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Micheal Walley
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
2%
Keri Boe
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
2%
Wanderson Rezende
- LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
2%
Jonah Jackson
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
1%
Eric Fisher
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Cumberland County Playhouse
48%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
20%THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER
- Lakewood Theatre
14%2024 WINTER CONCERT
- Theater Bug
12%THREE PERSON HAMLET
- Scenic City Shakespeare
7%Favorite Local Theatre
Clarence Brown Theatre
17%
The Cumberland County Playhouse
11%
Springhouse Theatre
11%
Center for the Arts
9%
Playhouse 615
6%
The Keeton
5%
Arts Center of Cannon County
5%
South Jackson Performing Arts Center
5%
Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Nashville Shakespeare Festival
4%
CCT Nashville
3%
Nashville Repertory Theatre
3%
Belmont Musical Theatre
2%
Oddity Improv, Franklin, TN
2%
Studio Tenn
2%
CYT Nashville
2%
Manchester Arts Center
2%
Lakewood Theatre
2%
Theater Bug
1%
Pull-Tight Players
1%
Nashville Opera
1%
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company
1%
The Park Theatre
0%
The Fly
0%
Park Theatre
0%