Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; HAIRSPRAY Leads Best Musical!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Michael Ruff - THIS IS THE MOMENT - Cumberland County Playhouse 22%

FROM BROADWAY AND BEYOND

17%

Laura Osnes and Carrie Manalakos -- The Franklin Theatre

BROAD

13%

Meghan Murphy Chambers -- Nashville Repertory Theatre

BONFIRE NIGHTS

13%

Daniel Black -- Cumberland County Playhouse

100 YEARS OF DISNEY

11%

Nat Zegree -- Franklin theatre

DREAMCATCHER CABARET

10%

Katarina Kell -- Hendersonville Performing Arts Company

FACULTY SERIES

8%

Erica Aubrey -- Belmont University

ERICA AUBRY FACULTY CONCERT

5%

Erica Aubry -- Belmont Musical Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

8%

Jensen Crain-Foster -- The Cumberland County Playhouse

THE WIZARD OF OZ

8%

Caitlin Schaub -- The Cumberland County Playhouse

GREASE

7%

Kristen Carroll -- South Jackson Performing Arts Center

ALICE BY HEART

7%

Holt Kirkindoll -- Arts Center of Cannon County

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

7%

Elise Horecka -- CCT Nashville

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

5%

Darcy Pingel -- Center for the Arts

COME FROM AWAY

5%

Joi Ware -- Nashville Repertory Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

4%

McKenna Driver -- The Keeton

A CHRISTMAS STORY

4%

Kimberly Wolff -- The Keeton

PIPPIN

3%

Ella Hunter, Cassidy Slabaugh, and Caitlin Clements -- Center for the Arts

NEWSIES

3%

Sophie True -- Arts Center of Cannon County

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

3%

Ashley Gentry -- The Cumberland County Playhouse

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS

3%

Angie Dee -- Audience of One

GUYS & DOLLS

3%

Allison Little -- Franklin Theatrical Fellowship

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Ashley Gentry -- Cumberland County Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Everett Tarlton -- Belmont University

GUYS & DOLLS

3%

Q Rankins -- Arts Center of Cannon County

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Anna Perry -- Studio Tenn

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Emily Tello Speck -- Studio Tenn

SWING!

2%

Anna Perry -- Belmont University

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Ella Hunter -- Center for the Arts

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Lilliana Johnson -- South Jackson Performing Arts Center

CHICAGO

1%

Schuyler Phoenix -- Gift of Song

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

1%

Monica Ellison -- Scenic City Shakespeare

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Paige Lovell -- Center for the Arts

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

11%

Tori Niemiec -- Clarence Brown Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

10%

Austin Blake Conlee -- Cumberland County Playhouse

ALICE BY HEART

9%

Veronica Roeder -- Arts Center of Cannon County

BEAUTIFUL

7%

Denese Rene Evans -- The Keeton

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

7%

Heather Striebel -- Cumberland County Playhouse

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL

6%

Cat Eberwine -- Playhouse 615

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

6%

Kari Cotton -- CCT Nashville

COME FROM AWAY

5%

Melissa K. Durmon -- Nashville Repertory Theatre

PIPPIN

5%

Dawn Ashley and Pam Buck -- Center for the Arts

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

5%

Lee Witte -- Springhouse Theatre

SUESSICAL

4%

Dawn Ashley -- Center for the Arts

SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM

3%

Rebel Mickelson -- Cumberland County Playhouse

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

3%

Matt Logan -- Studio Tenn

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Devon Spencer -- Studio Tenn

MACBETH

2%

Brenda Schwab -- Scenic City Shakespeare

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

Megan Whitney -- Center for the Arts

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

Danay Chambers -- Arts Center of Cannon County

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Dawn Ashley and Keri Boe -- Center for the Arts

HOUSE AT POOH CORNER

2%

Janessa Kaylor -- Lakewood Theatre

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Denese Rene Evans -- Playhouse 615

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL

1%

Melissa Marsh & Cat Eberwine -- Playhouse 615

MOON OVER BUFFALO

1%

Captain Sendella -- Center for the Arts

LYSISTRATA

1%

Diane Bearden & Robert Coles -- Playhouse 615

BEAUTIFUL

1%

Kimberly Weir -- Center for the Arts

HAIRSPRAY

40%

- Cumberland County Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

24%

- Cumberland County Playhouse

SWING!

21%

- Belmont University

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

15%

- CCT Nashville

HAIRSPRAY

12%

Britt Hancock -- The Cumberland County Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

7%

Bryce McDonald -- Cumberland County Playhouse

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

6%

Jeff Martinez -- CCT Nashville

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

6%

Marcus Lackey -- Springhouse Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

6%

Keith and Lindsey Wortham -- Arts Center of Cannon County

GREASE

6%

Skyler Wanamaker -- South Jackson Performing Arts Center

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL

5%

Joel Meriwether -- Playhouse 615

PIPPIN

5%

Aaron Catron -- Center for the Arts

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

5%

Adam Pingel -- Center for the Arts

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Donna Driver -- The Keeton

RAGTIME

4%

Mitchell Vantrease -- The Keeton

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Heather Kleinfeld -- South Jackson Performing Arts Center

CINDERELLA

4%

Cat Glidwell -- Center for the Arts

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Leah Lowe -- Nashville Repertory Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Patrick Cassidy -- Studio Tenn

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Heather Steele -- Center for the Arts

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Renee Robinson -- Arts Center of Cannon County

SH-BOOM!

2%

Britt Hancock -- Cumberland County Playhouse

NEWSIES

2%

Nick True -- Arts Center of Cannon County

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Jake Speck -- Studio Tenn

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS

1%

Angie Dee -- Audience of One

FREAKY FRIDAY

1%

Heather Steele -- Center for the Arts

ALL SHOOK UP

1%

David Shamburger -- Belmont Musical Theatre

GUYS & DOLLS

1%

RJ Palhegyi -- Arts Center of Cannon County

CHICAGO

1%

Leslie Berra -- Gift of Song

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

16%

Hunter Foster -- Clarence Brown Theatre

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST

13%

Harli Cooper-Graham -- The Cumberland County Playhouse

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

11%

Charlotte Myrhe Shealy -- Springhouse Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

10%

Rob K Wannamaker -- South Jackson Civic Center

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

7%

Aaron Catron -- Center for the Arts

ODDITY IMPROV

5%

Chris Guerra -- Franklin Theatre

DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF

4%

Abby Waddoups -- Playhouse 615

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

4%

Jason Spelbring -- The Nashville Shakespeare Festival

MOON OVER BUFFALO

4%

Rene Pulliam -- Cumberland County Playhouse

BUS STOP

3%

Erin Grace-Bailey -- The Keeton

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

3%

Ann Street-Kavanagh -- Playhouse 615

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

3%

Matt Logan -- Studio Tenn

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

3%

Casey Sams -- Clarence Brown Theatre

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

2%

Beki Baker -- Nashville Shakespeare Festival

CRIMES OF THE HEART

2%

Denice Hicks -- Studio Tenn

MACBETH

2%

Ryan Laskowski -- Scenic City Shakespeare

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

2%

Lenny West -- The Keeton

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

Reagan Aycock -- Center for the Arts

THE BOOK OF WILL

2%

Katelyn Elvington -- Lakewood Theatre

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE

1%

Joel Meriwether -- Playhouse 615

GOOD PEOPLE

1%

Ann-Street Kavanagh -- Playhouse 615

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

1%

Emma Collins -- Scenic City Shakespeare

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

15%

- Clarence Brown Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

6%

- The Cumberland County Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

6%

- The Cumberland County Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

- Springhouse Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

- South Jackson Performing Arts Center

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

5%

- CCT Nashville

COME FROM AWAY

4%

- Nashville Repertory Theatre

RAGTIME

4%

- The Keeton

PIPPIN

3%

- Center for the Arts

NEWSIES

3%

- Arts Center of Cannon County

ODDITY IMPROV

3%

- The Franklin Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

- Arts Center of Cannon County

SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM

2%

- Cumberland County Playhouse

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

- Springhouse Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

2%

- Arts Center of Cannon County

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

- Playhouse 615

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

- Center for the Arts

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

- Springhouse Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

- Belmont Musical Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

2%

- Center for the Arts

THE COTTAGE

2%

- Cumberland County Playhouse

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

1%

- Center for the Arts

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

1%

- Center for the Arts

LYSISTRATA

1%

- Playhouse 615

SUESSICAL

1%

- Center for the Arts

HAIRSPRAY

13%

Cameron Filepas -- Cumberland County Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

10%

Cameron Filepas -- Cumberland County Playhouse

ALICE BY HEART

8%

Renee Robinson -- Arts Center of Cannon County

PIPPIN

8%

Adam Boe -- Center for the Arts

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

7%

Kristain Rarig -- Springhouse Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

6%

Dalton Hamilton -- Nashville Repertory Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

6%

Stephen Moss -- Studio Tenn

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

6%

Karisha Glover -- Center for the Arts

RAGTIME

5%

Brooke Sanders -- The Keeton

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

4%

Phillip Corbin -- Playhouse 615

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Michael Barnett -- Studio Tenn

GUYS & DOLLS

4%

Daxton Patrick -- Arts Center of Cannon County

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

Brooke Sanders -- The Keeton

MOON OVER BUFFALO

3%

Adam Boe -- Center for the Arts

CRIMES OF THE HEART

3%

Darren Levin -- Studio Tenn

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

3%

Corinne Fann -- Center for the Arts

THE BOOK OF WILL

2%

Katelyn Elvington -- Lakewood Theatre

COMPANY

2%

Brooke Sanders -- The Keeton

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Alexis Levon -- Center for the Arts

MACBETH

2%

Ryan Laskowski -- Scenic City Shakespeare

HAIRSPRAY

10%

Heather McCall & Jacob Miller -- Cumberland County Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

8%

Lauren Marshall, Jacob Miller -- The Cumberland County Playhouse

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

7%

Denise Earnst -- Springhouse Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

Todd Nichols -- South Jackson Performing Arts Center

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL

6%

Daniel Vincent -- Playhouse 615

COME FROM AWAY

6%

Sarah Michele Bailey -- Nashville Repertory Theatre

PIPPIN

5%

Emily Dennis and Cameron Roberts -- Center for the Arts

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

5%

Anna Vogler -- Center for the Arts

NEWSIES

5%

Lindsey Wortham -- Arts Center of Cannon County

RAGTIME

4%

Roger Hutson -- The Keeton

HAIRSPRAY

4%

Heather McCall, Jacob Miller -- The Cumberland County Playhouse

ALICE BY HEART

4%

Nick True -- Arts Center of Cannon County

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Royce Phillips -- Center for the Arts

GUYS & DOLLS

4%

Amy Massengill -- Arts Center of Cannon County

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Randy Craft -- Studio Tenn

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Stephen Kummer -- Studio Tenn

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Roger Hutson -- The Keeton

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

Roger Hutson -- The Keeton

SUESSICAL

2%

Cameron Roberts -- Center for the Arts

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Jo Lynn Burks -- Belmont Musical Theatre

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS

2%

Debbie Shannon and Mark David Williams -- Audience of One

LUCIA

1%

Dean Williamson -- Nashville Opera

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

1%

Scott Brons -- Franklin Light Opera

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Josh Smith -- Center for the Arts

CARMEN

0%

Dean Williamson -- Nashville Opera

HAIRSPRAY

9%

- Cumberland County Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

- Springhouse Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

7%

- Cumberland County Playhouse

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL

6%

- Playhouse 615

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

5%

- CCT Nashville

COME FROM AWAY

5%

- Nashville Repertory Theatre

PIPPIN

5%

- Center for the Arts

GREASE

4%

- South Jackson Performing Arts Center

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

- South Jackson Performing Arts Center

RAGTIME

4%

- The Keeton

ALICE BY HEART

3%

- Arts Center of Cannon County

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

- Belmont Musical Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

3%

- Center for the Arts

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

3%

- Center for the Arts

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

3%

- Springhouse Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

3%

- The Keeton

JERSEY BOYS

2%

- Studio Tenn

A CHRISTMAS STORY

2%

- The Keeton

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

- Studio Tenn

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS

2%

- Audience of One

NEWSIES

2%

- Arts Center of Cannon County

SUESSICAL

2%

- Center for the Arts

RENT

2%

- Circle Players

SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM

2%

- Cumberland County Playhouse

SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM

2%

- The Cumberland County Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

Charlotte Myrhe Shealy -- Springhouse Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

5%

Abigail Williams -- Cumberland County Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Phoenix Aura Woods -- Cumberland County Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Jason Ross -- Cumberland County Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

4%

Brenda Sparks -- Nashville Repertory Theatre

GREASE

4%

Haley Ray -- South Jackson Performing Arts Center

PIPPIN

4%

Adam Pingel -- Center for the Arts

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Layla Frankel -- The Keeton

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Harli Cooper -- Cumberland County Playhouse

ALICE BY HEART

3%

Alana Shirk -- Arts Center of Cannon County

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

3%

Jordan Romero -- South Jackson Performing Arts Center

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL

3%

Ann Street-Kavanagh -- Playhouse 615

WINTER WONDERETTES

3%

Abby Newman -- Pull-Tight Players

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

3%

Clara Martinez -- CCT Nashville

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

Jadyn Heinrichs -- CCT Nashville

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

Kyle Wagner -- Center for the Arts

PIPPIN

2%

Tai Pardo -- Center for the Arts

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Emily Summers -- Center for the Arts

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

Camryn Clark -- Arts Center of Cannon County

RAGTIME

2%

Jayden Murphy -- The Keeton

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Shay Starrett -- South Jackson Performing Arts Center

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Karisha Glover -- Center for the Arts

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL

2%

Alyssa Borg -- Playhouse 615

RAGTIME

2%

Holli Trisler -- The Keeton

FREAKY FRIDAY

1%

Anna Claire Ashley -- Center for the Arts

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

15%

Gabriela Bulka -- Clarence Brown Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

11%

Zoe Hunt -- South Jackson Performing Arts Center

THE PLAY THST GOES WRONG

7%

Nick Spencer -- Springhouse Theatre

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST

6%

Mary Humphrey -- The Cumberland County Playhouse

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST

5%

DeAnna Helgeson -- Cumberland County Playhouse

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

5%

Cat Glidwell -- Center for the Arts

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

5%

Brenda Sparks -- Nashville Shakespeare Festival

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

4%

Brian Jones -- Studio Tenn

MOON OVER BUFFALO

4%

Weslie Webster -- Cumberland County Playhouse

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

4%

Gabriela Bulka -- Clarence Brown Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

3%

Brittany Blaire Anderson -- Center for the Arts

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

3%

Evan Fenne -- The Keeton

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

3%

Beth Henderson -- Playhouse 615

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

3%

Megan Murphy Chambers -- Studio Tenn

THE COTTAGE

2%

Heather McCall -- Cumberland County Playhouse

GOOD PEOPLE

2%

Beth Henderson -- Playhouse 615

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

Michael Beckett -- Center for the Arts

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

Jenna Henderson -- Center for the Arts

MACBETH

2%

Amanda Medli -- Scenic City Shakespeare

DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF

1%

Wanderson Rezende -- Playhouse 615

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

1%

Eric Pasto-Crosby -- The Nashville Shakespeare Festival

CRIMES OF THE HEART

1%

Katie Bruno -- Studio Tenn

THE BOOK OF WILL

1%

John Carpenter -- Lakewood Theatre

GOOD PEOPLE

1%

Michelle Crain -- Playhouse 615

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

1%

Caleb Shore -- Studio Tenn

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST

13%

- Cumberland County Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

12%

- South Jackson Performing Arts Center

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

10%

- Springhouse Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

10%

- Springhouse

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

7%

- Studio Tenn

MOON OVER BUFFALO

6%

- Cumberland County Playhouse

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

6%

- Center for the Arts

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

6%

- Nashville Shakespeare Festival

ODDITY IMPROV

6%

- The Franklin Theatre

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

4%

- Playhouse 615

THE WHALE

3%

- Playhouse 615

DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF

3%

- Playhouse 615

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

3%

- Nashville Shakespeare Festival

CRIMES OF THE HEART

3%

- Studio Tenn

THE BOOK OF WILL

2%

- Lakewood Theatre

GOOD PEOPLE

2%

- Playhouse 615

LYSISTRATA

2%

- Playhouse 615

MACBETH

1%

- Scenic City Shakespeare

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

1%

- Scenic City Shakespeare

CARMEN

63%

- Nashville Opera

AMAHL & THE NIGHT VISITORS

22%

- Franklin Light Opera

LUCIA

15%

- Nashville Opera

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

10%

Sophie Smrcka -- Clarence Brown Theatre

PIPPIN

9%

Aaron Catron -- Center for the Arts

HAIRSPRAY

8%

Cody Rutledge -- Cumberland County Playhouse

KEVIN DRIVER

7%

Bus Stop -- The Keeton

COME FROM AWAY

6%

Gary C. Hoff -- Nashville Repertory Theatre

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST

6%

Jill Hassberger -- The Cumberland County Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

6%

Cody Rutledge -- Cumberland County Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

6%

Rob Wanamaker -- South Jackson Performing Arts Center

ALICE BY HEART

5%

Rachel Oppmann -- Arts Center of Cannon County

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

5%

Matt Logan -- Studio Tenn

JERSEY BOYS

4%

Andrew Cohen -- Studio Tenn

GREASE

3%

Rob Wanamaker -- South Jackson Performing Arts Center

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL

3%

Daniel Vincent -- Playhouse 615

RAVEN ARBUCKLE

3%

Witch -- Lakewood Theatre

GOOD PEOPLE

3%

Wanderson Rezende -- Playhouse 615

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Jaymes Campbell -- Center for the Arts

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

3%

Ann Street-Kavanagh -- Playhouse 615

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

2%

Sophie Smrcka -- Clarence Brown Theatre

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

Josh Reynolds -- Center for the Arts

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

Phillip Storvik and Ryan Vogel -- Arts Center of Cannon County

SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM

2%

Curtis Phillips -- Cumberland County Playhouse

MACBETH

1%

Ryan Laskowski -- Scenic City Shakespeare

MOON OVER BUFFALO

1%

Tom Tutino -- Cumberland County Playhouse

JOEL MERIWETHER

1%

Run For Your Wife -- Playhouse 615

HAIRSPRAY

10%

Patty McGary -- Cumberland County Playhouse

ALICE BY HEART

9%

Daxton Patrick -- Arts Center of Cannon County

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

8%

Aaron Loflin -- Springhouse Theatre

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

8%

Elisabeth Dupuy -- Clarence Brown Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

7%

Patty McGary -- Cumberland County Playhouse

PIPPIN

7%

Adam Boe -- Center for the Arts

RAGTIME

5%

Steve Love -- The Keeton

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

5%

Allison Bucher -- Clarence Brown Theatre

SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM

5%

Patty McGary -- Cumberland County Playhouse

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

5%

Adam Boe -- Center for the Arts

JERSEY BOYS

4%

Mark Zuckerman -- Studio Tenn

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Steve Love -- The Keeton

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

4%

Adam Boe -- Center for the Arts

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

3%

Phillip Corbin -- Playhouse 615

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL

3%

Phillip Corbin -- Playhouse 615

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

3%

Danny Northup -- Studio Tenn

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

Steve Love -- The Keeton

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

Adam Boe -- Center for the Arts

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Mark Zuckerman -- Center for the Arts

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

Daxton Patrick -- Arts Center of Cannon County

MACBETH

1%

Ryan Laskowski -- Scenic City Shakespeare

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL

7%

Kassidy Marsh -- Playhouse 615

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

4%

Kate Loflin -- Springhouse Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Bethany True -- Springhouse Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

4%

Britt Hancock -- Cumberland County Playhouse

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

4%

Jonathan Barnes -- CCT Nashville

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Jason Ross -- Cumberland County Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

3%

James Rudolph II -- Nashville Repertory Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Brian Michael Jones -- Studio Tenn

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Aaron Catron -- Center for the Arts

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Daniel Black -- The Cumberland County Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Leah Amundson -- Center for the Arts

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Weslie Webster -- The Cumberland County Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Aaron Arsenault -- Springhouse Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Regina Pullin -- Cumberland County Playhouse

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

3%

Cat Glidwell -- Center for the Arts

RAGTIME

2%

Maya Nicole Burt -- The Keeton

ALICE BY HEART

2%

Caroline Humphries -- Arts Center of Cannon County

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Meghan Wombles -- Cumberland County Playhouse

SUESSICAL

2%

Morgan Amond -- Center for the Arts

COMPANY

2%

Kelsey Keny -- The Keeton

PIPPIN

2%

Angela Tipps -- Center for the Arts

ALICE BY HEART

2%

Rachel Oppmann -- Arts Center of Cannon County

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

Alec LeBlanc -- Arts Center of Cannon County

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

Lauren Marshall -- The Cumberland County Playhouse

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

1%

Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva -- Studio Tenn

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

10%

Adam Pingel -- Springhouse Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

9%

Aaron Catron -- Springhouse Theatre

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST

9%

Caitlin Schaub -- The Cumberland County Playhouse

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST

6%

Heather McCall -- Cumberland County Playhouse

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

5%

Karisha Glover -- Springhouse Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

5%

Brian Michael Jones -- Studio Tenn

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST

4%

Caleb Sager -- Cumberland County Playhouse

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

3%

Robert Parker Jenkins -- Clarence Brown Theatre

GOOD PEOPLE

3%

Diane Bearden -- Playhouse 615

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

3%

Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva -- Studio Tenn

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

Megan Murphy Chambers -- Studio Tenn

ODDITY IMPROV

2%

Cammy Brickell -- Franklin Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

2%

Heather Steele -- Center for the Arts

DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF

2%

Wanderson Rezende -- Playhouse 615

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

Sarah Chapman -- Springhouse Theatre

DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF

2%

Craig Hartline -- Playhouse 615

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Katie Fraley -- Playhouse 615

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

2%

Noel Landis -- Center for the Arts

THE GODS OF COMEDY

2%

Raven Arbuckle -- Lakewood Theatre

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

Joshua Dies -- Center for the Arts

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

Micheal Walley -- Springhouse Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION

2%

Keri Boe -- Center for the Arts

LYSISTRATA

2%

Wanderson Rezende -- Playhouse 615

CRIMES OF THE HEART

1%

Jonah Jackson -- Studio Tenn

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

1%

Eric Fisher -- Springhouse Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

48%

- Cumberland County Playhouse

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

20%

- CCT Nashville

THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER

14%

- Lakewood Theatre

2024 WINTER CONCERT

12%

- Theater Bug

THREE PERSON HAMLET

7%

- Scenic City Shakespeare

17%

Clarence Brown Theatre

11%

The Cumberland County Playhouse

11%

Springhouse Theatre

9%

Center for the Arts

6%

Playhouse 615

5%

The Keeton

5%

Arts Center of Cannon County

5%

South Jackson Performing Arts Center

4%

Cumberland County Playhouse

4%

Nashville Shakespeare Festival

3%

CCT Nashville

3%

Nashville Repertory Theatre

2%

Belmont Musical Theatre

2%

Oddity Improv, Franklin, TN

2%

Studio Tenn

2%

CYT Nashville

2%

Manchester Arts Center

2%

Lakewood Theatre

1%

Theater Bug

1%

Pull-Tight Players

1%

Nashville Opera

1%

Hendersonville Performing Arts Company

0%

The Park Theatre

0%

The Fly

0%

Park Theatre

