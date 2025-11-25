A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances at the Roxy Regional Theatre in December

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Roxy Regional Theatre will present a new production of A Christmas Carol from December 5 through December 21, marking the final show in the theatre’s longtime home at 100 Franklin Street before operations move temporarily to Public Square during construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center.

Directed by Noel Rennerfeldt, the staging features Patrick Barlow’s recent adaptation of the Dickens novella. Known for his work on The 39 Steps, Barlow condenses the familiar story into a fast-moving, five-actor retelling. David Graham stars as Ebenezer Scrooge, joined by Levi O'Dell, Kelly Brosnan, Ashley Birnbaum, and Jacob Tate Heuer, each appearing in multiple roles including the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come.

The production is supported by Stephanie Taylor & David Magers and Stacey Streetman, with additional funding from Jim & Joyce Hines. A Christmas Carol is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. on December 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, and 20, with matinees at 2 p.m. on December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21. In keeping with the Roxy’s opening-night tradition, any unsold seats for Friday, December 5, will be released at 6:30 p.m. as $5 Opening Night Rush tickets.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for children ages 10 and under, available at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or in person during box office hours (Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., and one hour prior to performances).

The Roxy offers a Buy One, Get One 50% Off discount for veterans and active-duty military during the run. Students with valid ID may purchase $10 Student Rush tickets at the door ten minutes before any performance, and Austin Peay State University students receive Buy One, Get One 50% Off tickets on Thursday evenings.