Kindling Arts' Holiday Special To Return This Weekend With THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL

Kindling's Very Special Holiday Special, a cherished annual tradition, will return with the third (and possibly final!) screening of the cult classic The Muppet Christmas Carol with a signature Kindling Arts twist.

This adults-only holiday tradition plays a new installment at the Darkhorse Theater, with presentations this Thursday-Saturday, December 18-20 at 8PM each night. Building on the hysterical original concept from Jessika Malone & Daniel Carter (Bar Fight, Monsterball) which played to enthusiastic crowds for the past two years, dynamic duo Emma Supica & Daniel Jones team up to add exciting new live performances to accompany the iconic film for this 2025 presentation.

Local actors pay homage to our favorite Muppets, including performances by Emma Supica (embodying the singular Gonzo the Great), Cammie York (inspired by Rizzo the Rat), Seth Nathan Green (Nashville's very own loveable Kermit), Hannah Dorfman (embodying the diva herself, Miss Piggy), and other special surprise guests, including a different local stand-up comedian each night appearing as Fozzy the Bear.

The beloved Muppet presentation also includes original puppetry and set design by Nashville's queen of DIY arts, Madeleine Hicks, bringing the ghosts of the classic story to vivid life. The main attraction for the hilarious and heartwarming evening will be the screening of the beloved holiday film The Muppet Christmas Carol, inviting audiences to share in the nostalgic journey of Scrooge's hauntings featuring grand muppet musical numbers accompanied by commentary from everyone's favorite Muppet pairing, Gonzo & Rizzo.

Tickets for Kindling's Very Special Holiday Special ft. The Muppet Christmas Carol are on sale now for $30-$35. Advanced reservations are highly recommended, with some showtimes already nearing sell-out. Pre-show festivities, including the festive "Bar Humbug" and a gift pull station, will have additional opportunities to support Kindling's work in the local creative community. All proceeds for the event will go to support Kindling Arts' mission of developing innovative new works by Nashville's experimental artists and empowering diverse creators with the resources to explore challenging ideas.

