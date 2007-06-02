Tracy Lawrence to Headline Ryman Auditorium Show for Third Consecutive Year

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After celebrating the 20th anniversary of his Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert last week, country music icon and philanthropist Tracy Lawrence has announced a headline Ryman Auditorium show on May 3, 2026.

Lawrence has sold out the iconic venue for back-to-back years, first making his Ryman headline debut in 2024. Presale will begin tomorrow, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. CT, with general onsale beginning Friday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. CT – tickets can be purchased here.

In 2024, Lawrence surprised the crowd with special guest Trey Lewis, following up in 2025 with special guest Marcus King. Fans can expect the pattern to continue with surprise guests at the 2026 show. Lawrence has filled his year with touring across the country, playing with Josh Turner as well as his own headline shows. He will headline Resorts World Theatre this Friday, Dec. 5 in Las Vegas for NFR, with special guests Easton Corbin and Dalton Davis. Tickets can be purchased here.

About Tracy Lawrence:

With 13M albums sold and 18 No.1 singles, Tracy Lawrence spent 2024 touring with artists like Riley Green, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and more on top of his first-ever headlining show at the Ryman.

After revisiting his catalog with the Hindsight 2020 Vol 1, 2 and 3 and Live at Billy Bob's Texas albums, Lawrence released his Out Here In It EP, available everywhere now. Meanwhile, Lawrence continues to uphold his commitment to helping those in need across Middle Tennessee and beyond with his Mission:Possible non-profit committed to serving the homeless. From its humble beginnings cooking Thanksgiving dinners for the Nashville Rescue Mission to frying over 15K turkeys to date, the organization has raised more than $1.3M for those in need. In recognition of his philanthropic efforts, Lawrence was honored with the 2023 CRS Humanitarian Award.

Photo credit: Evan DeStefano