Nashville Singer-Songwriter Jenna DeVries Releases New Single 'Memphis'

Singer/songwriter Jenna DeVries releases new single "Memphis." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

You can listen to the single here.

Jenna DeVries describes feelings of lost love that we all know so well in her latest single "Memphis." The track is full of powerful yet singable lyrics you'll want to belt the whole drive along I-40. The line, "can't walk these city streets alone at night, see your face in every stranger" perfectly describes the inability to face your regret, because it just hurts too much.

"Memphis" serves as a strong reminded that it's okay to miss a part of your life while still knowing it's something you shouldn't go back to. "I think a lot of times when something doesn't turn out the way we expected it to, we think it was a mistake. I really don't believe that at all, I think all things we experience are there for a reason. Figuring out how to move forward in a beautiful way, even if you take some time to be sad for a minute," DeVries shares.

As Jenna describes, "it's too late." As much as she would hope to, she can not return to this lost love that has caused her immeasurable pain. She transports her listeners, walking down the streets of Memphis, dreaming of what could have been. Her lyrics, paired with an acoustic guitar and a beautifully crafted "popicana" sound (Pete Eddins, Jen Miller) master the perfect blend to welcome Jenna DeVries back home to her country/Americana roots.

A Nashville-based singer-songwriter, DeVries' voice has been described as soulful and affecting and has already made a powerful connection with millions. Jenna DeVries' ability to tell stories through music began as a child and has carried her around the world. At the age of 15, she began writing and performing her original music. She is among the elite handful of artists to make it to American Idol's Top 24 on the farewell season. On America's Got Talent, she earned three separate standing ovations from both the judges and the audience.

Her upcoming debut album is slated to release in 2023.

You can listen to more of Jenna DeVries on all digital streaming platforms, and follow her on Instagram, TikTok, or at her website, www.jennadevriesmusic.com.