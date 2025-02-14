R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Is Coming To Alberta Bair Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alberta Bair Theater will present R.E.S.P.E.C.T. on Tuesday, March 11, at 7:30 PM. You don't want to miss this perfect opportunity to celebrate Aretha Franklin!

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, come experience a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

The concert features all your favorite hits in one evening, including “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” and many more. You'll be out of your seat and dancing in the aisles as you lose yourself in the music that inspired a generation.

Tickets, $71, $51; $51 Student+ non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 AM-5 PM, Saturday 10 AM-2 PM at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

