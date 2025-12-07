Broadway Star Meredith Patterson Shines In WINTER WONDERLAND

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Merie Productions will present Winter Wonderland, an elegant holiday concert starring Broadway's Meredith Patterson for one more night only on Friday, December 13 at 101 Central's Second Story in downtown Whitefish.

The evening evokes the charm and intimacy of a classic New York supper club-right here in Montana-with lush jazz arrangements, impeccable musicianship, and timeless holiday favorites re-imagined for voice and ensemble.

Meredith Patterson is best known for her acclaimed star turn as Peggy Sawyer in Broadway's 42nd Street, her celebrated roles in Irving Berlin's White Christmas, The Green Bird with Julie Taymor, starring in The Boy Friend with Julie Andrews as her director, and her extensive film and television work including appearances on Boston Legal, The Princess Diaries 2, and Law & Order SVU. Patterson brings her signature elegance, vocal mastery, and storytelling to this unforgettable holiday performance.

She is joined by a world-class ensemble of Montana local talent, including: Halladay Quist on Vocals/Guitar, Ross Bridgeman on Bass, Paul Meredino, Jr on Drums, Matt Seymour on Bass, Eric Holdhusen on Trumpet, and Sky Thoreson on Trombone.

Together, this extraordinary group blends classic holiday favorites with jazz sophistication, heartfelt warmth, and the high-caliber artistry that has become the hallmark of Merie Productions.

Winter Wonderland promises to be a festive evening of holiday magic, nostalgic melodies, and community-perfectly capturing the spirit of the season.

