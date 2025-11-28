Wyo Performing Arts And Education Center To Present A SWINGIN’ LITTLE CHRISTMAS WITH SUZY BOGGUSS

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present A SWINGIN’ LITTLE CHRISTMAS featuring Grammy-winning country artist Suzy Bogguss on Sunday, December 7 at 2 p.m. The concert will bring Bogguss back to Sheridan for a program of holiday music performed with her band. The event will highlight her longtime presence in American country music while offering audiences a seasonal afternoon performance.

A SWINGIN’ LITTLE CHRISTMAS will showcase Bogguss performing a selection of holiday standards and additional material arranged with a swing-inspired sound. The concert reflects Bogguss’ broad musical background, which includes eight Top 10 country hits in the 1990s and later work rooted in jazz, western swing, and the Bakersfield style. Her career has included Grammy-recognized projects, platinum-selling albums, and honors such as the Academy of Country Music’s Top New Female Vocalist award in 1988 and the Country Music Association’s Horizon Award in 1992.

The performance will be presented with support from the WYO’s Major Season Sponsors, along with contributions from Jeff Ware and Karmel Timmons, Rollie Hruza – State Farm, Dr. Lawrence Gill, Jim and Angie Navarro, and Bob and Tracy Boyle.

Ticketing

Tickets for A SWINGIN’ LITTLE CHRISTMAS are $70 and are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com, or by calling 307-672-9084.

