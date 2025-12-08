Mark And Maggie O’Connor To Perform At Alberta Bair Theater

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy Award-winning Americana and bluegrass artists Mark and Maggie O’Connor will appear at Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, MT, on Friday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. The performance is part of the duo’s coast-to-coast An Appalachian Christmas tour.

MARK AND MAGGIE O’CONNOR LIVE: AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS

Mark O’Connor is a three-time Grammy Award winner and seven-time CMA Award recipient, recognized for his work as a multi-instrumentalist and composer across fiddle, guitar, and mandolin. Maggie O’Connor, a singer and violinist, earned a Grammy as a member of the former O’Connor Band.

The duo recently released the single “The Holly and the Ivy,” which debuted at No. 30 on Spotify’s New Music Holiday playlist. Their holiday album A Christmas Duo is available through digital platforms and retailers, released on O’Connor’s OMAC Records label and distributed by Amped. The recording was made live at Sheldon Hall in St. Louis.

The album features a 13-track collection of traditional and contemporary holiday selections, including “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Silent Night,” “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring / F.C.’s Jig,” and “What Child Is This?”

Ticket Information

Tickets for the December 12 concert are available at AlbertaBairTheater.org.

