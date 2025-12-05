Alberta Bair Theater Announces Retirement Of Executive Director Janis Dietrich

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alberta Bair Theater has announced that Janis Dietrich, The Hewes and Susan Agnew Executive Director, will retire effective June 30, 2026.

The announcement marks the conclusion of a long tenure in which Dietrich held multiple leadership roles and helped guide significant institutional growth at the performing arts center. She began her ABT career as Education Director from 1991 to 1997, where she developed arts education programs for regional schools and youth audiences.

Dietrich later served on the ABT Board of Directors from 2004 to 2010, contributing to strategic planning and community engagement. She returned to the organization in 2014 as Development Director, overseeing fundraising initiatives and donor relations. In 2016, following a national search, she was appointed Executive Director and has since served in a dual capacity as both Executive Director and Development Director.

During her tenure, the theatre completed a $13.6 million renovation in 2020 that transformed the historic venue. The project supported increases in annual programming, revenue, and the theatre’s charitable endowment, strengthening ABT’s role as a cultural resource in Billings and the surrounding region. Beyond her ABT work, Dietrich has held positions at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Montana.

ABT Board Chair Melissa Yackley stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express our deepest gratitude for the visionary leadership that Jan has brought to the theater. Under Jan’s leadership, our organization has expanded its artistic reach, deepened its educational partnerships, and secured a stronger and more sustainable future. We sincerely thank her for the years of service and unwavering dedication.”

Ron Yates, Jr., CPA, past board chair and current secretary, added, “Jan’s steady leadership and deep commitment to the performing arts have strengthened ABT’s role as a cultural cornerstone for our community. We are truly grateful for her vision and the relationships she has fostered with patrons, donors, community partners, and artists. Jan’s professionalism and unwavering dedication have left an indelible mark on our theater and the broader arts community. I am so proud of all we have accomplished at the ABT thanks to Jan’s steady guidance, strong leadership, and remarkable commitment to the arts.”

Reflecting on her time at ABT, Dietrich shared, “It’s been an honor to serve this remarkable organization and community. I love Alberta Bair Theater. I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished together during my time at the theater. I am committed to ensuring a seamless executive director transition next year by working closely with the Board of Directors, staff, and community partners. My goal is to provide continuity and support so that Alberta Bair Theater continues to thrive during this important period.”

EXECUTIVE TRANSITION

The ABT Board of Directors has begun a search process led by Board Chair Melissa Yackley with participation from members of the Executive Committee, additional board members, and community representatives. Details regarding the search timeline and opportunities for stakeholder involvement will be released in the coming weeks, with the goal of appointing a new Executive Director in spring 2026.

