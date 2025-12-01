Comedian Rodney Carrington Comes to Ford Wyoming Center in April 2026

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Acclaimed comedian, actor, and country music artist Rodney Carrington will take the stage at the Ford Wyoming Center for one night on Friday, April 3, 2026. Doors open at 6:00 PM, with the show starting at 7:00 PM.

Known for his unique blend of stand-up comedy and original songs, Rodney Carrington has built a devoted following over his decades-long career. With multiple gold and platinum albums, a hit television series, and sold-out shows across the country, Carrington continues to be one of the most successful and beloved touring comedians in America.

Carrington's irreverent humor and musical talent have earned him a reputation as a must-see live performer. His concerts feature a dynamic mix of hilarious stand-up, audience interaction, and his signature comedic songs that have fans singing along throughout the show.

"We're thrilled to bring Rodney Carrington to Casper." said Erica Chapman, Live Event Producer with Townsquare Media . "His high-energy performances and quick wit make for an incredible night of entertainment that audiences remember for years to come."

Rodney Carrington has released eight major record label comedy albums, with three receiving gold certifications and two platinum. His television sitcom "Rodney" ran for two seasons on ABC, and he has appeared in numerous films and television shows throughout his career.

For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit FordWyomingCenter.com

About Rodney Carrington:

Rodney Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, musician, and actor who has recorded eight major record label comedy albums and is one of the top touring comedians in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.rodneycarrington.com/.

Love Theater in Montana? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More