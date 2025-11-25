MOON OVER BUFFALO Comes to Missoula Children's Theatre

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Moon Over Buffalo by Ken Ludwig is coming to Missoula Children's Theatre next year. Performances will run January 15 - 25, 2026.

It’s the 1950s and stage actors George and Charlotte Hay know the spotlight on them is fading as they desperately try to hold on to their fame. Each with differing visions of how their lives will play out, the revelation of George’s affair with a young starlet and a fateful call from the famous Frank Capra may just revive their careers as it ends their marriage.

Playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor) can serve up a farce like no one else with all the ingredients of a classic slapstick, mad-cap comedy. Mayhem, backstage shenanigans, plenty of slamming doors (which are funny…at least on stage) and misunderstandings threaten to upend George and Charlotte’s futures. Strap in for a bumpy, hilarious ride in Buffalo, under the moonlight.

“Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

